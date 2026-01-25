NFC Notes: Julian Blackmon, Chuba Hubbard, Dan Morgan, Panthers, Saints

Panthers

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard spoke about how HC Dave Canales is changing the culture in Carolina and said his energy is infectious.

“I mean, when you’re trying to build a culture, I think people expect those things to just come overnight, but culture is born and made over long periods of time through highs and lows of things and just consistency of continuing to harp on certain things,” Hubbard said, via the team’s website. “I think, yeah, you’re starting to see guys really buy into it and be the face of the culture in their own way, and then as time goes on, it’ll just get better and better in terms of that. I definitely think Dave’s a genuine guy. He’s a good person overall. He’s the same guy every day, doesn’t change, very optimistic and positive at all times, and I think that’s a good thing to have, especially the head coach.” Panthers WR David Moore, who’s been with Canales for multiple years throughout his career in different roles, said that Canales hasn’t changed who he was, from being a coordinator to the head coach. “I wouldn’t say he’s changed anything about himself,” Moore said. “I’d say he’s changed this whole organization around, though, by being himself. He’s just steadily, consistently being himself every day. I’ve seen the change that he’s had around this building and in this community for sure.” Moore added that Canales came in and did his part to change the culture, instead of just talking about it. “His thing is actually doing it instead of just saying it,” Moore said. “Some people just come in and just talk. Dave came in and just walked. He just let all that he believed do the working and do the talking. He just kept walking. So I think just being a man of your word, man, that’s what he’s been since I’ve known him. Players can tell that, for sure, especially when it’s genuine.”

When asked about ways they can improve in 2026, Panthers GM Dan Morgan pointed out that their pressure rate was the second-lowest in the NFL and they need to do better at rushing the quarterback.

“Our pass rush … wasn’t up to par,” Morgan said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “We had the second-lowest pressure rate in the league. Obviously, that’s not acceptable. And if you’re not protecting the quarterback and not affecting the quarterback, you’re not going to win many games in this league.”

As for identifying a primary backup quarterback, Morgan said they want someone who can escape the pocket and “make plays with his legs.”

“I would say we would definitely put a premium on the athlete, just being able to escape the pocket, extend plays and make plays with his legs,” Morgan said.

At receiver, Morgan thinks they were missing someone who could pick up yards after the catch.

“I do think that is something that we are missing on the offense a little bit,” Morgan said. “Where we can just get the ball out to a guy and he can take a 5-yard catch and take it the distance, or make a few guys miss and come up with a big play.”

Saints

Saints S Julian Blackmon signed a one-year deal worth $1.5 million, including a $300,000 signing bonus and $1.215 million base salary. (Over The Cap)