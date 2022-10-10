NFC Notes: Julio Jones, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Matt Rhule, Saints

“I hope you guys can understand, I’m here to talk about the game,” Rhule said, per Steve Reed of the Associated Press. “I’ve always been very forthright with you guys. You know, I have nothing to say about that now. I’m really just here to talk about the game. I would never want to make this about me.”

Saints

Saints QB Andy Dalton praised the play of Taysom Hill during Sunday’s win over the Seahawks. Hill had nine carries for 112 yards and three touchdowns and added another score through the air in New Orleans’ 39-32 win.

“I mean, he’s such a weapon, and there’s nobody else like him,” Dalton said, via Pro Football Talk. “If you’re a defense, you have to prepare for so much when you never know where he’s going to line up. So, I mean, his performance today, it’s hard to match all the stuff that he can do and all the stuff that he was able to do today to help us win. Yeah, he’s special.”