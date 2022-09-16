NFC Notes: Julio Jones, Buccaneers, Panthers

Julio Jones

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady had high praise of WR Julio Jones and is confident they’ll continue “growing and getting better.”

“He made a huge catch on the go route,” Brady said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. “A lot of confidence in him. We’re just going to keep growing and getting better. He’s a true professional, and I love working with people like that. It’s important to them, and they care a lot. I love playing with a guy like Julio.”

Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich mentioned that Brady and Jones did well connecting in training camp.

“[Jones] and Tom were connecting at a great level during the summer,” Leftwich said. “So, it’s good to see him out there rolling the way he was rolling [in Week 1]. We’re just focused on the next game. We’ve got a big game here Sunday.”

Bowles added that Jones cans still produce and came to the organization healthy after battling lingering injuries with the Falcons.

“Julio can play. We kept saying it all along,” Bowles said. “He got in shape. He got healthy. He’s a warrior. He’s one of those guys that’s going to come out and compete every week.”

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said that WR Chris Godwin (knee) has a “small margin” to play in Week 2 but doesn’t expect him to be available: “[He] is in play by a small margin, but we’ll see on Sunday. If I had to guess, I’d say he wouldn’t [play].” (ProFootballTalk)

said that WR (knee) has a “small margin” to play in Week 2 but doesn’t expect him to be available: “[He] is in play by a small margin, but we’ll see on Sunday. If I had to guess, I’d say he wouldn’t [play].” (ProFootballTalk) Bowles added that LT Donovan Smith (elbow) is close to returning but it may “be hard for him” to make Week 2: “[He] will be close. It will be hard for him to make it but we’ll see.” (Rick Stroud)

Panthers

Panthers WR Shi Smith (groin) has been listed as questionable for Week 2. (David Newton)

(groin) has been listed as questionable for Week 2. (David Newton) However, HC Matt Rhule added that Smith is on the “positive” side of questionable. (David Newton)

added that Smith is on the “positive” side of questionable. (David Newton) Rhule said WR Terrace Marshall Jr. had his “best week of practice” after not receiving any snaps in Week 1 and is “hopeful” he’ll earn playing time in Sunday’s game. (Ellis L. Williams)