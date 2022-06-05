NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Bears, D’Andre Swift, Lions, Jordan Love, Packers

Bears

Bears C Lucas Patrick had high praise of Justin Fields‘ mobility and throwing strength so far this offseason.

“Fast. He can get moving pretty quick,” Patrick said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “He’s got a live arm. I mean, there were a few throws he made where that ball — it’s like it keeps getting faster in the air.

Patrick added that Fields is “exceeding my expectations” and soaking up knowledge in OTAs.

“He’s soaking everything up. Whether it’s coaches, me, or stuff he’s telling me, it’s really good. He’s really talented. I thought he was going to be really good, and he is exceeding my expectations.”

Bears TE Cole Kmet mentioned that Fields is “on the move a lot” and showing the ability to make throws when rolling out.

“I don’t want to get too much in detail with it, but Justin’s on the move a lot, and I think he does well with that,” Kmet said. “That’s been exciting to see, and you see the types of throws he can make with his legs and on the run and off-schedule.”

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said Fields is showing a strong connection to OC Luke Getsy and the entire offense.

“No question,” Eberflus said. “You can sense a connection throughout the whole room. I think it’s a work in progress just like the rest of the rooms are, but we are pleasantly surprised where it is right now.”

The Bears are hiring Krithi Chandrakasan as their new director of football analytics. (Daniel Greenberg)

Lions

Lions RBs coach Duce Staley said that RB D’Andre Swift must be able to play through injuries next season.

“Injuries happen, but one of the things Swift and I had a conversation about is you’ve got to be able to play through some of these injuries as a running back,” Staley said. “We all know there’s a difference between being injured and hurt. As soon as you step in this building as a running back, Day One training camp, you’re not going to feel the same. There will be some things you have to fight through.”

Staley added that he’s “equally excited” about Detroit’s offensive line going into next season alongside Swift.

“Not to slight D’Andre, but it starts up front with those linemen,” Staley said. “I’m equally as excited seeing those five healthy O-linemen as I am seeing him out there on the field. But there’s no doubt he makes us better, he’s a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands and we’re going to use him as such.”

Staley said that Swift is responding well to the demands of being an NFL running back.

“Super positive and he knows (we need him out there), which is good,” Staley said. “Playing running back, you’re going to take your fair share of hits. You just have to make sure you protect yourself when it’s the time to protect yourself and then there’s going to be time to put it all out there.”

Packers

Packers RB A.J. Dillon thinks that backup QB Jordan Love is over the jitters of being a rookie and thinks his performance in his only start last season against the Chiefs had to do with his lack of playing time.

“I don’t know about losing it; I just think it was more [that it was] his first-ever game,” said Dillon, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I was s—ting bricks when I got there for the first time. I was s—ting bricks the whole season my rookie year. It’s just part of the game. That’s why I’m happy for him. Get those bad throws out now and go build the confidence. Figure out how to bounce back.”

Packers’ veteran WR Randall Cobb believes Love’s “confidence is there” and is confident that OTAs will be beneficial for the quarterback’s development.

“I think the confidence is there,” Cobb said. “Just watching him process things a little bit quicker than he had before. I always thought he threw a great ball, but it’s all about doing it with a defense in front of you and putting it in tight windows. We need OTAs for those looks so he gets more comfortable going up against defenses and not just as the scout-team quarterback, but having an O-line in front of him and running backs and receivers with him.”

Packers WR Malik Taylor also mentioned that Love’s body language is different this offseason.

“You can just tell in his body language,” Taylor said. “He just looks really relaxed. I noticed it from Day 1 of this offseason program and just speaking to him, it seems like he has a different mindset going into this season.”