NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields feels like he played too conservatively in Week 1’s loss to the Packers and must attack when his receivers are in one-on-one situations.

“I felt like I was a little bit too conservative at times during the game,” Fields said, via BearsWire. “Definitely with guys like [receivers] DJ [Moore] and Chase [Claypool] on the outside, if we do have one-on-one on the outside, potentially throwing it up and seeing what happens. With them, they’re great playmakers and they can most likely come up with a 50-50 ball. Definitely want to give them more chances deep down the field.”

Lions

Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson said the team is embracing the villain role and they’re looking to embrace the culture change.

“We’re villains right?” Gardner-Johnson said, via Lions Wire. “It’s part of us, it’s the culture. I’m changing it. No paper bags. Ski masks. We’re taking what’s ours. There’s a new sheriff in town,” Garner-Johnson added.

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur thinks it’s important to build off of Week 1’s performance going into Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

“This game is all about consistency,” LaFleur said, via Mike Spofford of the team’s official site. “You’ve got to build upon a solid performance.”

Love said they must avoid getting complacent going forward.

“It’s definitely just a building block,” Love said. “It’s just the start of the season. It’s a long season, a lot of games to be played. You never every try and get complacent out there.”

Love added the team wasn’t overly excited about defeating the Bears in Week 1 because they expected to win going into the game.

“The mindset we had going into the week is that we were going to win that game,” Love said. “I don’t think anyone’s over-excited about it. We went there and handled business, and that’s what we planned on doing, so now we’re just focused on this week and doing the same thing.”