NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Albert Breer cites one AFC executive who thinks Bears QB Justin Fields hasn’t played well through the first two weeks of the season due to his lack of protection.

“It’s a combination of a lot of things,” says one AFC exec. “Protection isn’t great, and when he does start getting hit, he starts to drop eyes. The biggest issue is he’s not seeing the field—he has guys open at times and doesn’t pull the trigger. On top of that, he’s had some misses. They’re actually probably doing too much, in terms of pass options. . . . It’s a good scheme. [Offensive coordinator] Luke [Getsy] was probably hoping he took the next steps in the pass game. There’s no rhythm in the offense right now because the quarterback can’t see it.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano says he’s getting the sense from the Bears internally that they aren’t as concerned as the outside world is with Fields and the coaching staff always expected 2023 to be more of a work in progress.

He adds the Bears are open to making midseason adjustments again and think their offensive line will improve once guards Teven Jenkins and Nate Davis re-enter the lineup. Davis is expected to return in Week 3.

However, the Athletic's Dianna Russini says there is concern about Fields in Chicago and mentions ownership, who seem to feel more like the fanbase does instead of the coaching staff: "I don't really think you guys are that out of your minds for freaking out at the level you are at this point, because that's the way ownership feels as well. This has to get better and this has to improve because there are a lot of long-term decisions that have to be made after this season."

Russini mentions she talked to Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles before the game and he expected the Bears to deploy Fields as a runner far more than they did and they didn’t even really heavily weigh the Week 1 tape against the Packers because they thought it was an aberration.

Lions

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur was upset with how they conceded a 12-point fourth-quarter lead in Week 2’s 25-24 loss to the Falcons.

“That film was tough to watch now, because there were a lot of opportunities out there for us,” LaFleur said, via PackersWire. “We have to make some of these plays that are out there for us to make. When you miss an opp, it’s extremely frustrating. You have to capitalize.”

The Packers hosted QB Holton Ahlers and RB Aaron Shampklin for tryouts, per Aaron Wilson.