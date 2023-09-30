NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
Bears OC Luke Getsy said that he believes the team is building something special offensively and they’ll have a good plan in place to attack Denver.
“I think we’re in the process of building something special,” Getsy said, via Chicago Sun-Times. “And I think that we’re in the phase of it’s Week 4 and we’re going on to find a way to attack Denver [Sunday at Soldier Field] in a completely different way than we did Kansas City.”
Getsy isn’t dwelling on the team’s lack of success throughout the first three games of the season.
“That’s a week-to-week challenge that you have,” he said. “There are different schemes. Different mentalities of coordinators that you’re playing against. Like coach Flus [Matt Eberflus] always says, you get 24 hours to enjoy or be sad about whatever the heck happened and you move on. That’s part of our business. It’s a 17-week process. It is not a three-week process.”
Getsy stood up for QB Justin Fields and said that he’s done a great job being a leader despite the circumstances.
“[Fields is] doing a really nice job in the midst of a lot of [crap] right now…that he’s manning up and taking a leadership role for these guys,” Getsy said.
Getsy explained how Fields has improved on a week-to-week basis so far this season.
“You talk about a guy who during the week in the preparation getting everybody on board or on the same page and I think that showed up again [last] week, where it wasn’t an issue at all,” Getsy said. “He made sure that everybody was on the same page protection-wise when you had a new line like we had again…that was a really good example of him being in control of all that stuff.”
- Bears HC Matt Eberflus says he expects RG Nate Davis to start this week. (Fishbain)
Lions
- Lions DB Brian Branch (ankle) said X-rays came back negative on his injury and didn’t suffer any broken bones: “Nothing broken.” (Mike Garafolo)
Packers
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur hopes that RB Aaron Jones and WR Christian Watson will be back to having a full workload next week after being on a pitch count against the Lions. (Matt Schneidman)
- LaFleur on CB Eric Stokes possibly returning next week after missing the last four games: “We’re hopeful, but we’ll see.” (Schneidman)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!