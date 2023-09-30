NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears OC Luke Getsy said that he believes the team is building something special offensively and they’ll have a good plan in place to attack Denver.

“I think we’re in the process of building something special,” Getsy said, via Chicago Sun-Times. “And I think that we’re in the phase of it’s Week 4 and we’re going on to find a way to attack Denver [Sunday at Soldier Field] in a completely different way than we did Kansas City.”

Getsy isn’t dwelling on the team’s lack of success throughout the first three games of the season.

“That’s a week-to-week challenge that you have,” he said. “There are different schemes. Different mentalities of coordinators that you’re playing against. Like coach Flus [Matt Eberflus] always says, you get 24 hours to enjoy or be sad about whatever the heck happened and you move on. That’s part of our business. It’s a 17-week process. It is not a three-week process.”

Getsy stood up for QB Justin Fields and said that he’s done a great job being a leader despite the circumstances.

“[Fields is] doing a really nice job in the midst of a lot of [crap] right now…that he’s manning up and taking a leadership role for these guys,” Getsy said.

Getsy explained how Fields has improved on a week-to-week basis so far this season.

“You talk about a guy who during the week in the preparation getting everybody on board or on the same page and I think that showed up again [last] week, where it wasn’t an issue at all,” Getsy said. “He made sure that everybody was on the same page protection-wise when you had a new line like we had again…that was a really good example of him being in control of all that stuff.”

Bears HC Matt Eberflus says he expects RG Nate Davis to start this week. (Fishbain)

Lions

Lions DB Brian Branch (ankle) said X-rays came back negative on his injury and didn’t suffer any broken bones: “Nothing broken.” (Mike Garafolo)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur hopes that RB Aaron Jones and WR Christian Watson will be back to having a full workload next week after being on a pitch count against the Lions. (Matt Schneidman)

LaFleur on CB Eric Stokes possibly returning next week after missing the last four games: "We're hopeful, but we'll see." (Schneidman)