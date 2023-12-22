NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

When asked about what he’s shown to earn a contract extension this offseason, Bears QB Justin Fields responded he’s improved and is confident others around the organization feel that way as well.

“Improvement,” Fields said, via Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune. “They know. They know. Everybody in the building knows who I am. Like I said, I can control what I can control and that’s it.”

Fields is grateful for the praise he’s received from D.J. Moore and is trying to be a leader around the locker room.

“It means a lot. (The guys) know the work I put in for this every day. I try to lead the team the best way possible. I’m just glad I’m making a positive impact and that my teammates feel that way about me.”

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff is aware that a win in Week 16 over the Vikings will clinch the NFC North.

“It’s really just that, is that a win gets us the division and we understand, we understand, we get it,” Goff said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think I’ve said this before, but we don’t carry the weight of the last 30 years here, we don’t. It’s the 2023 Lions and we’re different than last year’s team and the year before and 30 years before that. So, we’re trying to make our mark this year and we have a chance to do it this week. But yeah, it’s been a long season, we’ve had some success and hopefully can get it done.”

Goff knows Detroit hasn’t won the division since 1993 and what it would mean to the city.

“I understand how special it’ll be for the city,” Goff said. “Absolutely, we understand that and how long the fans have waited and all that, we certainly understand that, but I think we have to focus on what we can control and that’s this week right now.”

Goff isn’t thinking of anything past Week 16 and is taking things one game at a time.

“I think if we’re able to get it done, it would mean just what it means, which is winning the division and that would be it,” Goff said. “Now again, we’ve got to go play well and figure out a way to do that this week, but I don’t think we’re by any means considering the magnitude of what it — how long it’s been or that stuff. We’re trying to do our best on Wednesday and Thursday and Friday to find a way to win games.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur thinks WR Dontayvion Wicks has a lot of potential but has “a ways to go” before compared to Davante Adams: “The way that I would explain it is crossing somebody over on the basketball court. He’s got that ability to play on his insteps, and that short-area quickness,” via Ryan Wood.