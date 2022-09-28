NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Through three games the Bears have only passed the ball 45 times. Granted their running game has been effective, nearly dropping 300 yards on the Texans in Week 3, but 15 pass attempts per game would have been below average even in the leather helmet era. It’s seen around the league as an indictment on Bears QB Justin Fields.

“That offense is a total mess,” an NFL offensive coordinator told Heavy.com’s Matt Lombardo. “Justin Fields has regressed, dramatically. You never saw him make the mistakes he’s making now, or play as poorly as he is, for the former staff.”

It’s a bit of a chicken or the egg situation, as while Fields isn’t playing well he also has arguably the worst supporting cast in football, with an offensive line and receiving corps that was neglected this offseason.

“Having a defensive-minded head coach isn’t helping,” the coordinator said. “It’s just a bad deal all around for them, especially for Justin.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell noted RB D’Andre Swift would have to recover significantly to play in Week 4 due to his shoulder injury: “It’d have to be the skies open up and … [he says] I feel unbelievable.” (Dave Birkett)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur assumed responsibility for WR Sammy Watkins injuring his hamstring: “I feel awful about that, because I feel like we probably pushed our guys a little too hard in that regard, coming off a physical game, a night game. He’s done everything in his power to be in great shape, and he is in great shape.” (Ryan Wood)

LaFleur was optimistic about first-round WR Christian Watson's hamstring injury and believes the team can get him back sooner rather than later. LaFleur added Watson's injury had different origins than Watkins'. (Tom Silverstein)

LaFleur added fourth-round WR Romeo Doubs has shown "a ton of potential" as a rookie: "He's got the body-movement skills, he's got the explosiveness, he plays on his insteps, gets both feet in the ground. And that allows him to get off bump coverage. The game is certainly not too big for him." (Wood)

Packers CB Jaire Alexander is currently listed as day-to-day with his groin injury. (Bill Huber)