NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Bears, Lions, Packers

After a good game against the Vikings, Bears QB Justin Fields seemed to take a step back in the Week 6 Thursday night loss to the Commanders. The passing offense continues to struggle, and while it’s not just one thing, Fields’ penchant to hold onto the ball too long is not helping things. Bears QB coach Andrew Janocko acknowledged a couple of weeks ago getting Fields comfortable enough to let the ball go even if his guys might not look open is something they’re working on.

“That’s the NFL, though,” Janocko said via the Athletics Adam Jahns. “Timing and rhythm is everything. Anticipation is everything. Great quarterbacks in this league, if you see him open and the ball’s in your hand, he’s not open. It’s already closed.”

“Getting the ball out of your hands fast puts pressure on the defense; it does,” Bears HC Matt Eberflus added. “For example, when they pressure, and you get the ball out of your hands to a hot answer … or whatever that might be, and you hit him in stride and get the runner running in a positive way, that’s always hard on the defense. It’s always something you have to work on. Under center, getting the ball out quick. From the shotgun, getting the ball out quick. It’s all about footwork and how we deliver the ball.”

Regarding the Bears keeping third-round WR Velus Jones Jr. as their punt returner following his fumble in Week 6, Eberflus responded: “We’ll see when we get to Thursday’s practice.” (Courtney Cronin)

Lions HC Dan Campbell has spoken to owner Sheila Ford Hamp and explained that she’s confident in GM Brad Holmes and himself despite being frustrated about their results: “She’s all in. She believes in what Brad and I are doing.” (Eric Woodyard)

Campbell said WR DJ Chark (ankle) and RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder) are doing "a little bit better" with their injuries. (Dave Birkett)

(ankle) and RB (shoulder) are doing “a little bit better” with their injuries. (Dave Birkett) Campbell added that Chark did not practice on Wednesday while Swift was limited.

Swift said he is pushing to play in Sunday’s game: “I’m pushing towards that.” (Birkett)

Campbell said first-round WR Jameson Williams (knee) is coming along with his recovery and is confident that he’ll play at some point this season: “We feel like he’s really coming on… When he’s ready, we’ll get him up and ready to go.” (Kyle Meinke)

Lions DE Charles Harris (groin) did not practice on Wednesday. (Kyle Meinke)

Packers OL Elgton Jenkins has been so good and so versatile in his career that it’s possible the his ability to play multiple positions on the offensive line at a high level has been taken for granted. Jenkins hasn’t been blameless for Green Bay’s offensive line struggles this season and he acknowledged playing right tackle after tearing his ACL just last November is hard.

“I feel like I’ve got a lot left to learn, especially about the right tackle position, not playing it, and a lot to learn about myself, adjusting to the ACL,” he said via the Athletic’s Jason Wilde.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said they will observe WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) this week but isn’t ready to say whether he’ll play in Week 7: “We’ll see where he’s at. I don’t think anybody’s ready to say he’ll be ready to play this week. When he does come back, he brings a lot of experience to the table. He plays the game really fast, there isn’t much hesitation in his game.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)