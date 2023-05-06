NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said QB Justin Fields has been working on his timing and footwork over the offseason.

“Obviously, the priority is the passing game,” Eberflus said, via ProFootballTalk. “We ran the ball very well. But we all know that we’ve got to improve in the passing game. Part of that is the rhythm and timing. That’s the footwork with Justin. He’s been really working on that, really good — in terms of the quick pass, drop-back pass, movement passes. And he’s really made some big strides in that area, coming so far on his own, and now coming into the Phase II, that first week.”

Eberflus thinks WR D.J. Moore, WR Chase Claypool, and TE Robert Tonyan will help their offense create mismatches.

“Looking forward to getting them together,” Eberflus said. “Right now, we’re doing routes on air and stuff in Phase II, so it’s pretty cool to see those guys throw and catch together. But we’ll see when we start playing against defenses and all that. But, you just add athletes, guys that can catch the ball well, that can create mismatch problems with [Chase] Claypool and Bobby and D.J. and all those guys that we have. It’s only going to be better.”

Bears OC Luke Getsy on rookie OT Darnell Wright : “It’s unique for someone that big to be able to bend and be as explosive as he is. It’s hard to come around guys that are that big, that long; the length is unbelievable, the power is unbelievable.” (Kevin Fishbain)

on rookie OT : “It’s unique for someone that big to be able to bend and be as explosive as he is. It’s hard to come around guys that are that big, that long; the length is unbelievable, the power is unbelievable.” (Kevin Fishbain) Getsy believes Fields is “lightyears ahead” of where he was a year ago: “Getting the team around him better, and us all being together for another year and the continuity that we have and the communication that he and I have.” (Courtney Cronin)

Bears ST coordinator Richard Hightower on rookie RB Roschon Johnson: “When you see this guy play football, he is as violent as they come. He can almost be a linebacker. The way he covers some kicks is outstanding. I think he can help us in that area for sure.” (Fishbain)

Lions

The Lions were dinged with two main critiques for their work in the draft this year. The first was that Detroit reached majorly on a lot of their picks, taking players way ahead of consensus. The second was that the team didn’t weigh positional value enough, especially in the first round with RB Jahmyr Gibbs and LB Jack Campbell. Lions GM Brad Holmes responded to both.

“You know, the person who doesn’t have much information, and put in less time of work, is kind of disappointed (with) the person who has all the information and put in the most time of work,” Holmes said via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “Again, it’s no disrespect. They’re not supposed to have that information. They’re not supposed to grind it for hours and hours, hundreds of hours over weeks for nine straight months. And also, I always say just because a player plays another position doesn’t automatically make them a really good player. Just because somebody plays defensive end or offensive tackle or whatever those ‘premium positions’ are, that doesn’t automatically make them instinctive, productive, smart, top intangible, those things that we look for as a Detroit Lion.”

Packers

Packers CB Keisean Nixon thinks it was the best decision to re-sign with Green Bay regardless of any offers he received.

“I didn’t really want to go anywhere. I had conversations with my agent, and I feel like it was the best situation was for me to come back here regardless of what other teams offered,” Nixon said, via PackersWire. “I got here, I got comfortable, and I met so many gerat people. I want to make this home.”

Nixon feels like he needs to prove himself in 2023.

“I don’t feel like I accomplished much last year. All I did was get my name out there. This will be the year I show them who I really am. What I bring to the table wasn’t a fluke.”