NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Bears, Lions, Vikings, Justin Jefferson

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said that Justin Fields already feels “very comfortable” in their offensive system, which is based on the west coast offense.

“I think he’s in a great spot,” Eberflus said. “He’s been meeting with the offensive staff, and he feels very comfortable in this offense. This is a rhythm-and-timing offense. It’s based in the west coast system. It’s going to be very quarterback-friendly for him. It’s been quarterback-friendly for a lot of guys in the past.”

Eberflus believes their offense will help Fields build an understanding of when to release the football and go through progressions.

“You can see the way that it’s coached, the rhythm and timing of it, of the passing game, is really going to help him understand when to get rid of the ball, what his progressions are. He’s going to have a clear understanding of what the offense is. And he’s really doing a good job right now of grasping that and helping to teach it to the other players as well.”

As for their defense, Eberflus said that they will focus on creating takeaways next season.

“That’s how we’ll be practicing here with the Bears,” Eberflus said. “We’re going to do a great job of punch, hammer, rake every single time. We’re going to be fanatical about it and, in turn, that’s going to help our offense protect the football because that goes hand-in-hand. If we’re stripping at it every single play on defense, our offense has got to have great ball security.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell had high praise of passing-game coordinator Ben Johnson after being promoted from tight ends coach.

“I think Ben’s a rock star, man,” Campbell said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s official site. “He’s a young guy, but he’s kind of gone a little longer, harder road to get to where he’s at. He’s been around some really good coaches, now, some guys who have coached some pretty good quarterbacks.”

Campbell added that Johnson has had the opportunity to learn from several coaches, including former NFL HC and OC Mike Sherman, Cowboys OL coach Joe Philbin, and former Jets HC Adam Gase.

“Just being around Mike Sherman when I was with him down there (in Miami). Joe Philbin, who was with (Aaron) Rodgers. Then he’s with (Adam) Gase, who had (Peyton) Manning and those guys. So he understands quarterback play well. He was with Zac Taylor, who was with me in Miami. We were all together there in Miami. So he understands it well.”

Campbell continued on his time alongside Johnson while with the Dolphins and reiterated that the coach understands “quarterback-play very well.”

“Just in our time, when he was basically a (quality control coach) in Miami, he understood quarterback-play very well,” Campbell said. “Even from that, he had a good feel, but he was always a guy who was very intent on the ins and outs of that position and the offense as a whole. And he was a sponge, man. He was constantly solving problems and asking questions.”

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson commented on the future of his contract and where he is at this stage of his career, obviously hoping that he is due for a large payday when his time comes.

“(I’m) excited for them and excited for what I have in store,” Jefferson said, via Chad Graff of The Athletic. “Just knowing some of the players that got signed and just knowing that I can have some more great years here with this team, so (I have) definitely been looking into that and been keeping sight on that. I mean, I ain’t been waiting since I got into the league. Everything has been straight off the jump. … You’ve just got to do your own thing and follow your own path, follow your own process when it comes to contracts.”

“I have so many goals in store,” Jefferson added. “I don’t really want to say my personal goals right now, but I have set a lot of stuff I have in store. I’m over the rookie year, I’m over the second year, it’s onto Year 3 now. There’s a target on my back at this point. I’m planning on keeping on going up. They’re always going to have players in the league that are going to try and stop me and what we’ve got going on.”