NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields says that at this point in time, his team is not ready to play a regular-season game.

“Uh, no. I’m not ready for the season to start,” Fields said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “I’m the type of guy that would like to know I’m prepared. So, right now, I’m just being honest, we’re not ready to play a game right now.”

“Of course,” Fields added. “With the concepts that we have, with the players we have, I think everybody’s catching on pretty quick. As I said, they’re throwing a lot at us right now, so, as long as we can manage to do everything right or do most of everything right and not make the same mistake again, I think we’ll be just fine when that time comes around.”

Bears tight ends Ryan Griffin and Cole Kmet, along with WR Darnell Mooney, commented on what they have seen from Fields this offseason.

“He is learning, but while he’s learning, he’s upset with mistakes,” Griffin said. “He’s not OK with guys in the wrong place. He’ll tell you that, and that’s what you need in the leader of this offseason. An example would be some guy makes a [mental error], ‘It’s OK, we’ll move on.’ No, we get it corrected right there, and it starts with No. 1.”

“There was a day where it was windy as heck and he was upset because the wind was blowing like 30 miles an hour in,” Kmet said. “He’s out there like launching balls after practice. It’s definitely something that he works on, and you can see it.”

“You just feel him in the huddle,” Kmet added. “He’s not just repeating the play, he’s telling you the play, and there’s a difference in that. That gives me confidence as a player out in the field. He’s talking to each guy. It’s not just a repeat-a-play, he’s telling us a play, which is a difference.”

“We were in the Walter Payton Center just throwing the ball around, and it just felt like every ball that we were throwing and catching, it was just like connecting,” Mooney said. “It wasn’t too much to it. We were out there doing our thing. It felt good, it felt natural. He wants to take over the league. He’s already Justin Fields. He wants to be the best quarterback in the league. He’s taken the stride to be there. I got unbelievable faith that he will be there, and his success is my success. So, as long as he’s doing good, I’m doing good, we’re all doing good.”

Packers

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman thinks the Packers could carry seven receivers, but the seventh is more likely to be a free agent signing than someone like Malik Taylor or Juwann Winfree .

or . Although WR Sammy Watkins doesn’t have any guaranteed money, Schneidman points out HC Matt LaFleur and QB Aaron Rodgers have talked up Watkins this spring.

doesn’t have any guaranteed money, Schneidman points out HC and QB have talked up Watkins this spring. There’s also been some buzz around TE Tyler Davis and Schneidman thinks he has an edge for the fourth and final tight end spot.

and Schneidman thinks he has an edge for the fourth and final tight end spot. Schneidman projects just four linebackers making the final roster but adds seventh-round S Tariq Carpenter is big enough to be in the mix there. Some other notable bubble players Schneidman has making the team include OL Cole Van Lanen, DL Jack Heflin and CB Rico Gafford.

Vikings

The Athletic’s Chad Graff notes Vikings 2021 third-round G Wyatt Davis might not be a good scheme fit for what Minnesota wants to do and would be better off with a fresh start.

might not be a good scheme fit for what Minnesota wants to do and would be better off with a fresh start. Conversely, Graff says the Vikings think their new scheme can benefit C Garrett Bradbury which is why they haven’t explored different options at the position.