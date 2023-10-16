NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Christian Watson, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

  • Adam Schefter reports Bears HC Matt Eberflus said x-rays on QB Justin Fields’ right hand were negative, and he will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Lions

Packers

  • MLFootball reports that the Panthers called the Packers to see if WR Christian Watson was available, but Green Bay was uninterested in moving the young wide receiver.

Vikings

  • Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell felt the offense should have done better with the way QB Kirk Cousins played on Sunday: “Honestly with the way Kirk was throwing it today, thought it could’ve been a much, much bigger today.” (Andrew Krammer)
  • O’Connell on the injury sustained by G Ezra Cleveland: “Midfoot kind of thing whether it’s a sprain or bruise, it’ll have to be evaluated [further].” (Krammer)

