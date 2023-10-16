NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Christian Watson, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- Adam Schefter reports Bears HC Matt Eberflus said x-rays on QB Justin Fields’ right hand were negative, and he will undergo an MRI on Monday.
Lions
- Lions LB Alex Anzalone was fined $13,922 for a hit on a quarterback and DE Aidan Hutchinson was fined $11,473 for unnecessary roughness.
Packers
- MLFootball reports that the Panthers called the Packers to see if WR Christian Watson was available, but Green Bay was uninterested in moving the young wide receiver.
Vikings
- Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell felt the offense should have done better with the way QB Kirk Cousins played on Sunday: “Honestly with the way Kirk was throwing it today, thought it could’ve been a much, much bigger today.” (Andrew Krammer)
- O’Connell on the injury sustained by G Ezra Cleveland: “Midfoot kind of thing whether it’s a sprain or bruise, it’ll have to be evaluated [further].” (Krammer)
