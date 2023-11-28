NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Hendon Hooker, Jordan Love, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields admitted he was relieved that Chicago was able to escape with a victory over the Vikings on Monday night despite not scoring a touchdown.

“The guys never wavered, so the guys in the locker room, appreciate them for sticking beside me and believing in me, and defense did a great job by getting us the ball back for that last drive, and offense did a great job executing those plays,” Fields said, via NFL.com. “Felt great, and really just felt good of fighting through the adversity, ups and downs of the game. Guys never got too high or too low, and we fought and finished in the end, so it was good.”

“First off, can’t fumble,” Fields continued on his play. “Need better ball security on that. It’s crazy because Roschon (Johnson) I think he fumbled a play or two before I fumbled on the first one, so I said to him, ‘Ball security is the most important thing right now,; and two plays later I fumble, then the second one was like a back breaker…Relief. Relief. We came in at halftime, and we were up, defense was playing a great game, offense kind of got off to a slower start than we wanted to, but nothing that mattered in the first half. It mattered to us starting in the second half, so that was our message was just finish, finish, finish, because there’s been too many times this season where we’ve been up, we didn’t do a good job of finishing, so again, just going back, proud of everyone for fighting through the end, no matter what had happened, and finishing the game out. Ultimately got the dub, so yeah.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said that the team is considering activating rookie QB Hendon Hooker from the non-football injury list so that he can begin practicing. (Tim Twentyman)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said WR Dontayvion Wicks has cleared the concussion protocol. (Rob Demovsky)

said WR has cleared the concussion protocol. (Rob Demovsky) Packers QB coach Tom Clements on the growth of QB Jordan Love: “The decision-making in split-second situations. Every quarterback who has a good arm – like Jordan does – likes to throw it downfield, but sometimes you have to recognize throwing it downfield isn’t necessarily the best option.” (Ryan Wood)