NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Jordan Love, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields is unhappy about the team’s 38-20 loss to the Packers in the season opener and apologized to the fans, noting there is much more room for improvement.

“It sucks. It sucks. Rivalry, Week One, going against the Packers, it sucks. Nobody’s in good spirits. This one hurts. I’m not going to lie to you. I want to say sorry to teammates, and to fans who were rooting for us. But we’ll bounce back,” Fields said, via Pro Football Talk.

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love had a strong performance against the Bears and was willing to do whatever it took to get that first win of the season. He was complimented after the game by HC Matt LaFleur, who was proud of his quarterback’s big day at Soldier Field.

“We couldn’t do anything about it until we go out there and prove it,” Love said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “I think we did that today. I told my agent before the game that I was gonna try to run somebody over. He told me not to do that. He told me to slide, but you never know. A couple of those runs were third-down runs and you’re just trying to get that first down. Trying to find a way.”

“All in all, I couldn’t be more proud of just his performance, his poise,” LaFleur said. “There’s a big-time belief in that locker room for Jordan Love. I think the guys, they’re going to rally around him. They’re excited for him. They love him. They respect him. He comes to work every day, with a great attitude, and great energy. I think you saw that today.”

Elsewhere on the team, RB Aaron Jones dealt with a hamstring issue in the third quarter and didn’t return to the game. On defense, rookie DL Karl Brooks earned his first career sack in his first game.

“Just a little bite,” Jones said of his hamstring. “Not a pull. I’ve pulled my hamstring before, so I didn’t really feel a pull. Just a little bite. Thanks to LaFleur for always looking out for me and my best interest.”

“I was really surprised I was able to get one my first game,” Brooks said of his first career sack. “I was praying last night. I just sat back and just imagined the game in my head a little bit. Getting one, it feels good. That’s my first career sack in the NFL. It’s a great feeling.”

Vikings

Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw walked with a limp after suffering an ankle injury against the Buccaneers: “Got it wrapped up, taped up, went out there and finished the game. We’ll see how I progress this week but I’m feeling good.” (Andrew Krammer)