NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Jordan Love, Graham Glasgow, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer points out that if the Bears are going to trade Justin Fields, it makes sense to do it sooner rather than later as teams will start to make plans at quarterback and seats will fill up, hurting their market to shop Fields.

Lions

Lions impending free agent C Graham Glasgow is unsure if he’ll return to Detroit this offseason.

“Unfortunately, this is the business part of playing professional football, so we’ll see,” Glasgow said, via ProFootballTalk.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions he’s heard from some teams Lions OC Ben Johnson didn’t have great interviews.

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said they are “really excited” about QB Jordan Love after how he performed this season: “We’re really excited to build around him. Happy with how he led the team through ups and downs,” via Bill Huber.

Gutekunst plans on working on a long-term contract extension with Love this offseason. (Wood)

Packers RB Aaron Jones is entering the final year of his contract in 2024. Gutekunst “absolutely” expects Jones to return next season, via Matt Schneidman.

As for Packers CB Jaire Alexander, Gutekunst said they are not considering trading him this offseason and were pleased with how he returned from his suspension. (Wood)

‘s scheme, Gutekunst said Hafley has a lot of flexibility, so there isn’t a high priority on whether they are a 3-4 and 4-3 base system, per Rob Demovsky. When asked about their free-agency plans, Gutekunst said they’ll look to bring in “impact” signings: “I don’t think we’ll shy away from adding impact players,” via Tom Silverstein.

Gutekunst feels Rasheed Walker did a great job at left tackle and can play both sides of the line: “He’s only going to get better.” (Silverstein)

can play “all five” offensive line positions, he praised how he played at right tackle in 2023: “He played really well at right tackle this year. So to move him around, on the coaching staff I think will be really hard, but he’s a guy who can play all five spots.” (Wood) Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer estimates a new deal for Packers QB Jordan Love could be in the ballpark of $45 million a year, which strikes a balance between rewarding Love for his breakout season and not over-investing too much to where Green Bay can’t build the rest of the roster.