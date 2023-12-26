NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Justin Jefferson, DeMarcus Lawrence, Bears, Cowboys, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus told reporters after Sunday’s game that he sees the progress QB Justin Fields has made in his development.

“I see it as progress,” Eberflus said, via ESPN.com. “When you’re the winning quarterback on the winning team, that’s always good, right? He’s been part of that; the last three out of four wins have been coming out of the two-minute, and he’s been part of that. I certainly do see progress.”

“We are excited about that,” Eberflus said. “A lot of times when you have a number like that, your quarterback is a big part of that. So 97 yards by [Fields]. Had some really dynamic scrambles and runs. What was cool, though, was that he looked down the field a lot of times and he made some passes, too, which is what he’s been working on. That was really good.”

Cowboys

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence after their loss to Miami on Sunday: “It’s football. It’s a game of inches. We definitely take pride in our work and what we display out there on the field, but you can’t control each and every scenario. We have to play against the opposing team, the refs, and a hostile environment. We got everything working against us, we just got to come together as a brotherhood and find a way to get a win.” (Jon Machota)

Vikings

Despite Vikings WR Justin Jefferson‘s best efforts, Minnesota’s playoff chances took a hit following the loss to the Lions. While the Vikings stayed afloat for a little while, it looks like the quarterback instability is finally catching up to them. They’re 1-4 in the last five games and are on their fourth starter of the season, Nick Mullens.

“I really think it goes to show the rest of the world the type of player Kirk [Cousins] is,” Jefferson said via the Athletic’s Alec Lewis. “At the end of the day, this is a tough league. … It’s tough not having 8 out there, the captain that he is, the leader that he is. He’s a great player.”

Jefferson made sure to add he was not trashing Mullens, even though he threw four picks, including the final back-breaker on a potential game-winning drive.

“Nick is an outstanding player as well. We just need to build on that confidence we have. We just need to go on that practice field and make sure we’re getting all the timing right, making sure the ball is where it needs to be.”