NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Justin Jefferson, Jordan Love, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears WR D.J. Moore responded to QB Justin Fields‘ uncertain future with the team and said he hopes the team retains him beyond this season.

“I didn’t know that. If he feels that way, then you really can’t do too much but go out there and be yourself, and he’s a dynamic player, dynamic quarterback,” Moore said, via Bears Wire. “We want him here. I’ve been having a great year with him, so that should speak volumes. Just leave what they do upstairs, upstairs at the end of the day.”

The Bears have officially ruled out WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pec) from Week 14.

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love says the team is operating with a sense of urgency and they’re treating every week as if it’s a playoff game.

“We don’t doubt anybody or take a game off or anything like that,” Love said, via PFT. “We give everybody respect and take it that one game at a time. Our mindset is just to focus and go win every week. We don’t need a reminder at all. We know what position we’re in. Every game is like a playoff game for us. We know [we need] that mentality — we’ve got to win out. So, this team doesn’t need a reminder of that.”

Love said the team doesn’t focus on if they’re listed as the favorite or underdog and they take it one week at a time.

“I don’t even know if guys even notice that,” Love said. “Obviously, that’s something that we don’t have any control of. We just focus on who we’ve got this week. We don’t look at who the underdog is or anything like that. We just focus on going out and winning.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said recently-signed RB Kenyan Drake can help the team sooner rather than later due to his knowledge of being in similar offensive systems. (Ryan Wood)

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said WR Justin Jefferson shouldn’t have any restrictions in Week 14’s return: “We’ll take a look at it, as far as the volume of snaps. But he’s a guy that, since I’ve been here, it’s been pretty hard to keep him off the field. We’re expecting him out there a lot,” per Ben Goessling.