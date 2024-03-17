NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Keenan Allen, Josh Jacobs, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- Per ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, the Bears went into the week of the Combine hoping to trade QB Justin Fields for a similar package to what the Jets got for QB Sam Darnold, including a Day 2 pick in 2024 and a future pick with the potential to escalate based on conditions.
- However, once other teams went in a different direction with their starting quarterback, the Bears had to adjust to the new market. Cronin says the Steelers and five other teams had some interest in Fields, and the majority of those teams envisioned Fields as a backup.
- Cronin adds the Bears had an offer with stronger draft capital from a team with an established starter but they decided it would be better for Fields to go to Pittsburgh where he has more of a chance to play.
- According to Adam Jahns of The Athletic, new Bears WR Keenan Allen implied an extension could be on the way.
- Allen talked about being asked to restructure with the Chargers: “It really was no emotion. I’m not doing it. I came off my best season. So it’s not happening.” (Kris Rhim)
- After being asked if he would want to stay beyond this season, Allen responded: “Absolutely. Or we wouldn’t be here right now. Obviously, we’ll get there down the line.” (Jahns)
- Texas WR Xavier Worthy said he had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (Chat Sports)
- Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (Ryan Fowler)
- Notre Dame OT Joe Alt said he met with the Bears at the Combine. (Tom Downey)
- Penn State OT Olu Fashanu‘s Combine formal meeting schedule included an interview with the Bears. (Tom Downey)
- Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy said he had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (Bob Condotta)
- The Bears had a formal Combine interview with Washington WR Rome Odunze. (Ian Rapoport)
- West Virginia C Zach Frazier had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (Mike Asti)
- The Bears announced Corey Ruff has been appointed to senior vice president of strategy & analytics and chief of staff.
- Arizona State DT Dashaun Mallory said he has a private workout with the Bears coming up. (Billy Marshall)
Packers
New Packers RB Josh Jacobs talked about what it’s like replacing new Vikings RB Aaron Jones and how he wants to get more involved in all facets of the game.
“I actually know Aaron,” Jacobs said, via Paul Bretl of the Packers Wire. “I already know what kind of guy he is. Great dude and obviously he’s a legend around here just for what he’s done in his time that he’s been here. I don’t really consider myself coming in and replacing what he’s done. I just try to hold that standard.”
“I was telling [coach] I felt like I want to catch it a little bit more. I feel like I didn’t get to show that as much as I would have liked. So that definitely something in the conversations we had.”
- Jacobs said he had around a dozen teams interested in him, but the youth and QB Jordan Love made Green Bay stand out. (Ryan Wood)
- Former Giants S Xavier McKinney cited Love as a huge reason he chose to sign with Green Bay: “You need an elite quarterback to be able to even have a chance and I believe he is an elite quarterback.” (Matt Schneidman)
Vikings
- According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, new Vikings RB Aaron Jones‘ contract will have a base salary of $6 million with another $1 million in incentives.
- The Packers’ final offer to Jones included a base salary of less than $4 million with up to $2 million in incentives. (Schneidman)
- Although Jones wanted to retire in Green Bay, he wasn’t going to take another hometown discount to that degree to make it happen. (Schneidman)
- Vikings OL David Quessenberry signed a one-year, $1.885 million deal that included a $625,000 signing bonus, $1.21 million base salary, $750,000 of which is guaranteed, and up to $200,000 in incentives tied to playing time. (Aaron Wilson)
- Vikings WR Brandon Powell signed for one year at $2 million with $625,000 guaranteed. His contract includes a $375,000 signing bonus and a salary of $1.15 million. There are also $22,509 per game active roster bonuses, plus a $750,000 bonus for catches, punt return ranking, and punt return touchdowns. (Aaron Wilson)
- Iowa TE Erick All is taking a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Ryan Fowler)
