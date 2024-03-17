NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Keenan Allen, Josh Jacobs, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Packers

New Packers RB Josh Jacobs talked about what it’s like replacing new Vikings RB Aaron Jones and how he wants to get more involved in all facets of the game.

“I actually know Aaron,” Jacobs said, via Paul Bretl of the Packers Wire. “I already know what kind of guy he is. Great dude and obviously he’s a legend around here just for what he’s done in his time that he’s been here. I don’t really consider myself coming in and replacing what he’s done. I just try to hold that standard.”

“I was telling [coach] I felt like I want to catch it a little bit more. I feel like I didn’t get to show that as much as I would have liked. So that definitely something in the conversations we had.”

Jacobs said he had around a dozen teams interested in him, but the youth and QB Jordan Love made Green Bay stand out. (Ryan Wood)

made Green Bay stand out. (Ryan Wood) Former Giants S Xavier McKinney cited Love as a huge reason he chose to sign with Green Bay: “You need an elite quarterback to be able to even have a chance and I believe he is an elite quarterback.” (Matt Schneidman)

Vikings

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, new Vikings RB Aaron Jones ‘ contract will have a base salary of $6 million with another $1 million in incentives.

‘ contract will have a base salary of $6 million with another $1 million in incentives. The Packers’ final offer to Jones included a base salary of less than $4 million with up to $2 million in incentives. (Schneidman)

Although Jones wanted to retire in Green Bay, he wasn’t going to take another hometown discount to that degree to make it happen. (Schneidman)

Vikings OL David Quessenberry signed a one-year, $1.885 million deal that included a $625,000 signing bonus, $1.21 million base salary, $750,000 of which is guaranteed, and up to $200,000 in incentives tied to playing time. (Aaron Wilson)

signed a one-year, $1.885 million deal that included a $625,000 signing bonus, $1.21 million base salary, $750,000 of which is guaranteed, and up to $200,000 in incentives tied to playing time. (Aaron Wilson) Vikings WR Brandon Powell signed for one year at $2 million with $625,000 guaranteed. His contract includes a $375,000 signing bonus and a salary of $1.15 million. There are also $22,509 per game active roster bonuses, plus a $750,000 bonus for catches, punt return ranking, and punt return touchdowns. (Aaron Wilson)

signed for one year at $2 million with $625,000 guaranteed. His contract includes a $375,000 signing bonus and a salary of $1.15 million. There are also $22,509 per game active roster bonuses, plus a $750,000 bonus for catches, punt return ranking, and punt return touchdowns. (Aaron Wilson) Iowa TE Erick All is taking a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Ryan Fowler)