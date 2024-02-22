NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields was asked by Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown if he wants to stay with Chicago in an appearance on the podcast he hosts with his brother, Bears WR Equanimeous St. Brown.

“Yeah of course. Of course, I want to stay,” he said via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “I can’t see myself playing in another place. But if it was up to me, I would want to stay in Chicago. I love the city. The city’s lit. The fans there are great and the people. It’s a business. I ain’t got no control over it, whatever happens, happens. I think the biggest thing with all this going on right now, I just want it to be over. Like, just let me know if I’m getting traded, let me know if I’m staying, this and that.”

Fields also addressed unfollowing the Bears on social media.

“Man, why do people take social media so serious? I still mess with the Bears. I’m just trying to take a little break. I unfollowed the Bears and the NFL. I’m not just trying to have football on my timeline,” he said via Zack Pearson.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN states the Bears are “dedicated” to re-signing CB Jaylon Johnson and Fowler thinks it might require a franchise tag to do so.

Lions

Per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions are bringing in coaches DL coach/run game coordinator Terrell Williams , DB coach /pass game coordinator Deshea Townsend and defensive assistant Jim O’Neil .

, DB coach /pass game coordinator and defensive assistant . Leaving the team are John Fox, Dre Bly, Brian Duker, and John Scott. Senior assistant Jim Hostler and defensive QC coach Wayne Blair also had their contracts expire.

Vikings

Adam Caplan of ProFootballNetwork writes the Vikings have yet to make a firm decision on free-agent QB Kirk Cousins ‘ future with the team.

‘ future with the team. Caplan points out Minnesota does not have a replacement option for Cousins currently on their roster with Jaren Hall considered as a developmental backup and Nick Mullens as a decent backup.

considered as a developmental backup and as a decent backup. Caplan cites one personnel source who views free-agent OLB D.J. Wonnum as a potential “sleeper” on the open market.

as a potential “sleeper” on the open market. Caplan expects Minnesota to pursue an extension with either Wonnum or Danielle Hunter. He’s doubtful the Vikings bring back OLB Marcus Davenport, although the team did just push back the void date of his deal to possibly give them more time to work out a new deal.