NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

has made the decision for the team to draft a quarterback more difficult with his playmaking ability and still has two games to showcase his skills. Bears K Cairo Santos‘ new four-year, $15.6 million extension includes base salaries of $3.1 million in each of the new years of the deal. There is also an annual $100,000 workout bonus and another $3.1 million in bonuses. (Over The Cap)

Lions

Dave Birkett says DT Alim McNeill will travel with the Lions for the first time since his knee injury and has a chance to play in the season finale against the Vikings.

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson said it’s difficult to not have Kirk Cousins under center given they lack his leadership, knowledge, and awareness on the field.

“It’s definitely tough without him being there,” Jefferson said, via Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press. “His leadership. His knowledge of the game. His awareness. There’s definitely something missing not having that main piece out there on the table.”

Jefferson feels their shuffling of quarterbacks between Josh Dobbs, Nick Mullens, and Jaren Hall is a testament to Cousins’ quality.

“I think it goes to show the world the type of player Kirk is,” Jefferson said. “This is a tough league. Not everybody is meant for this job. It’s tough not having No. 8 out there.”

As for Cousins set to enter free agency, Jefferson stood by the quarterback and thinks Cousins’ play speaks for itself.

“I definitely will always give that extra word for Kirko,” Jefferson said. “I feel like I really don’t have to voice my opinion that much. Just look at his play before he went down.”

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson was fined $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct, DT Harrison Phillips was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness, and CB NaJee Thompson was fined $4,167 for unnecessary roughness.