NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields knows he hasn’t played well in the first two weeks of the season and that he has to get better. On Wednesday, he told reporters he feels like he’s thinking too much instead of trusting his instincts.

“I wasn’t necessarily playing my game,” Fields said via the Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain and Adam Jahns. “Felt like I was kind of robotic and not playing like myself. My goal this week is just to say ‘F it’ and go out there and play football how I know to play football. That includes thinking less and just going out there and playing off of instincts rather than so much info in my head, data in my head.

“Just literally going out there and playing football. Going back to it’s a game and that’s it. That’s when I play my best, when I’m just out there playing free and being myself, so I’m going to say dump all the ‘what I should do,’ this and that, pocket stuff. I’m going to go out there and be me.”

Fields was then asked why he’s thinking too much. And his response kicked up a firestorm in what proved to be an awful Wednesday for the Bears.

“You know, could be coaching, I think,” he said. “At the end of the day, they are doing their job when they are giving me what to look at, but at the end of the day, I can’t be thinking about that when the game comes. I prepare myself throughout the week and then when the game comes, it’s time to play free at that point. Thinking less and playing more.”

In his first comments, Fields also took on some blame for the team’s struggles to this point: “It’s probably more of a me thing than a coach thing. In the grand scheme of things, I have to be the person, the player that’s gotten me up to this point.” (Fishbain)

But once his initial comments started to pick up steam, he came back to the locker room to address reporters and try and clarify his message: “I can play better. Point blank.” (Fishbain)

Bears DC Alan Williams officially resigned from his position on Wednesday after being away from the team for a few days. His attorney claimed it was due to health concerns and family issues: “Given the false rumors and what seems to be out there on social media, I just want to set the record straight that Coach Williams has some health challenges and some family issues he’s dealing with and he thought it was the right time to take a step back and deal with those issues. He has tremendous respect for the Bears organization and he just thought it was the time to handle this health issue and his personal matters.” (Courtney Cronin)

officially resigned from his position on Wednesday after being away from the team for a few days. His attorney claimed it was due to health concerns and family issues: “Given the false rumors and what seems to be out there on social media, I just want to set the record straight that Coach Williams has some health challenges and some family issues he’s dealing with and he thought it was the right time to take a step back and deal with those issues. He has tremendous respect for the Bears organization and he just thought it was the time to handle this health issue and his personal matters.” (Courtney Cronin) Bears HC Matt Eberflus said the contingency plan at left tackle is OL Larry Borom , with OL Ja’Tyre Carter also being an option. There is no timetable for LT Braxton Jones ‘ injury at this time and it could be potentially season-ending. (Cronin)

said the contingency plan at left tackle is OL , with OL also being an option. There is no timetable for LT ‘ injury at this time and it could be potentially season-ending. (Cronin) Bears WR Darnell Mooney has been limited with a knee injury this week in practice but he expects to play in Week 3. (Cronin)

Packers

Packers LT David Bakhtiari missed Sunday’s game against the Falcons, which led to some questions as to whether the Falcons’ field turf may have led to the veteran tackle sitting out.

“His knee is injured. There was swelling,” Packers HC Matt LaFleur said when asked about Bakhtiari, via Pro Football Talk.

A follow-up question asked LaFleur whether Bakhtiari would have played had the game been on grass.

“I don’t believe so,” said LaFleur.

The reporter attempted to “clarify” but LaFleur interrupted.

“That’s it. Just to clarify, I’m done talking about it,” LaFleur said. “I’m not talking about it.”

Vikings

ESPN’s Dan Graziano points out Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has a no-trade clause in his deal and likes playing in Minnesota, which would make any kind of trade involving Cousins unlikely this year.

has a no-trade clause in his deal and likes playing in Minnesota, which would make any kind of trade involving Cousins unlikely this year. Kevin Seifert of ESPN believes WR Justin Jefferson and his agents will likely seek “additional multiple of their most recent numbers whenever the sides return to the bargaining table.”

and his agents will likely seek “additional multiple of their most recent numbers whenever the sides return to the bargaining table.” Seifert notes that it’s pretty rare for edge rushers to hit the open market coming off a double-digit sack season, but it’s a possible scenario for Danielle Hunter next year. Seifert adds the Vikings could end up getting trade offers for Hunter if they can’t turn things around.

next year. Seifert adds the Vikings could end up getting trade offers for Hunter if they can’t turn things around. Meanwhile, Cousins has played well enough this year where Seifert says the Vikings would likely have a tough time finding someone who could play at a higher level for them in 2024. If Minnesota wants to keep Kirk, they could find themselves in a bidding war for him.

Regarding being in a contract year, Cousins said: “My perspective will be to just enjoy the fight. Enjoy the challenge that it is every week. And I think I’m wired in a way to be able to do that, so that’s just what I want to lean into.”

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said OL Dalton Risner is eager to get into the team’s rotation. O’Connell added there’s not a timeline for Risner to get up to speed: “It’s hard to have competition in-season. But we will have to make decisions to get the best five guys on the field. What that looks like, I can’t tell you right now, timelines for that. I do know Dalton is very intelligent. He’s chomping at the bit to get going.” (Ben Goessling)