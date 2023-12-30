NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Nick Mullens, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears OC Luke Getsy said QB Justin Fields has grown a lot this season and said his footwork and decision-making have developed tremendously throughout the year.

“I think just regarding Justin, there’s been a tremendous amount of growth,” Getsy said, via Bears Wire. “Where he’s…just in this season alone, how far along he’s come — taking care of the football, being in control of the game. I think that’s been the coolest part since he’s come back. I just feel like he’s in control when he’s out there. That’s been a lot of fun to see. His ability to progress is better. His footwork is better. The protection part of it is outstanding. The completion percentage part of it is good. He’s throwing the ball accurately. The extended-play part of it has been a lot of fun to see him progress through that. So there’s been a lot of areas. I’m leaving other stuff out. But I think there’s been a lot of really cool stuff that Justin has grown through this year.”

Lions

Albert Breer of SI.com thinks the Lions should offer QB Jared Goff a similar contract to the one signed by Giants QB Daniel Jones this past offseason.

Vikings

Vikings QB Nick Mullens admitted that his turnovers got in the way of him keeping the starting job and said he feels he let the team down.

“I totally understand,” Mullens said, via PFT. “To me it’s pretty cut and dry. If I turn the ball over, I’m probably not going to be in the game. I feel like I let the team down and that sucks. You can’t turn the ball over and expect to be a successful QB. It sucks because I felt like we have a great group, and to see guys go through so much during the season, and you get in and you really feel like you let your team down. That weighs on you a good bit.”