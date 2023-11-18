NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Rashan Gary, Justin Jefferson, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus commented on QB Justin Fields returning to the lineup for their upcoming game, with Fields saying that he watched to see what backup QB Tyson Bagent did well during his time on the sideline.

“I think seven weeks is enough time to show consistency and for him to be the high performer that we expect him to be,” Eberflus said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “I know he’s had some good performances this year, certainly the last few have been solid.”

“Tyson, quarterbacks around the league, quarterbacks in college, we all play the game differently, so things that Tyson did well, I’m definitely going to try to emulate that of course in my game,” Fields said.

Packers

Packers LB Rashan Gary commented on having to deal with extra blockers on his attempts to rush the quarterback this season.

“Just gotta find a way to be an impact,” Gary told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “That’s from my film study, me talking to my coaches and my defensive coordinator and just talk to my line buddies, man. Just working together, man, work together, make the team and the dream work, so that’s all I gotta do but go back, be critical of my film, understanding what they wanna do with me and off of that, find a way to be an impact. That’s it.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said CB Jaire Alexander ’s shoulder is “getting better but still not ready.” (Rob Demovsky)

said CB ’s shoulder is “getting better but still not ready.” (Rob Demovsky) LaFleur said Alexander could play in Week 11 even if he’s now 100 percent, via Ryan Wood.

LaFleur said Gary suffered “a little mishap” with his shoulder in Friday’s practice but it’s not considered a long-term issue. In the end, LaFleur said Gary is a game-time decision. (Wood)

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson said they he will “weigh all the different opinions” on his hamstring injury, but it’s his call whether to play in the end: “I know how I feel. I know how my hamstring is feeling. Of course, we’re going to weigh all the different opinions and what everyone has to say. But at the end of the day, I’m the one that’s going out there and putting my body on the line,” per Ben Goessling.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins (Achilles) is grateful to have never required surgery up until now and is committed to returning: "I'm fortunate to have come this far and not have a surgery in football. You're also very grateful, too. I just believe there's more of the story up ahead. That's what I really believe in the core of my being. I don't know what that will be. As I was being carted off, looking back on the field, You have a a lot of thoughts go through your head, and one of them was, is this the last time I play football? Now a couple weeks removed I say, no, it's not going to be. I'm excited to write the next chapter," via Kevin Seifert.