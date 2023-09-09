NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears WR Darnell Mooney said WR Chase Claypool is looking strong after recovering from a hamstring injury: “Really good. The first couple of weeks when he was doing his thing in camp before he got hurt, he looks the same as then. I’m excited to see him back on the field. We’ve got some monsters on our team. It’s going to be a nice season,” per Courtney Cronin.

Packers

Packers OC Adam Stenavich said OT Yosh Nijman is currently considered a “backup tackle” on their depth chart.

“Right now, he’s a backup tackle for us,” Stenavich said, via PackersWire. “That’s where he’s at and football is a very competitive sport and some guys rise to that competition and some guys don’t, so that’s basically what I have to say about that.”

Stenavich said second-year OT Zach Tom has taken control of the starting right tackle job.

“I think, Zach, right from the start was determined to grab hold of that position,” Stenavich said. “It’s a testament to him and his mindset.”

Vikings

Mike Garafolo mentions Vikings WR Justin Jefferson could have a normally structured contract in his looming extension instead of backloaded deals similar to Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams .

