NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Ben Johnson, Jaylon Johnson, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Adam Caplan of ProFootballNetwork points out that Bears’ impending free-agent OL Lucas Patrick was primarily signed due to his experience with former OC Luke Getsy and could be let go on the open market.

was primarily signed due to his experience with former OC and could be let go on the open market. Caplan writes that free-agent CB Jaylon Johnson is the organization’s “most important” player to re-sign this offseason.

is the organization’s “most important” player to re-sign this offseason. One personnel source told Caplan Chicago’s asking price for Johnson last season was “exorbitant.”

In the end, Caplan could see Johnson being a franchise tag candidate if they are unable to finalize an extension.

South Carolina State DE Jeblonksi Green Jr. met with the Bears at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo)

met with the Bears at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo) Florida State DE Jared Verse said he had a formal Combine meeting with the Bears. (Cassie Carlson)

said he had a formal Combine meeting with the Bears. (Cassie Carlson) UCLA DE Laiatu Latu had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (Cassie Carlson)

Lions

It’s fair to say the biggest plot twist of the 2024 offseason so far is Lions HC Ben Johnson electing to withdraw from the head coaching cycle for the second straight year. Only this time, Johnson was viewed as one of the top prizes in the strongest hiring cycle in years. Lions HC Dan Campbell is certainly grateful to keep both Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn around for another season, but he says he has no doubts both will be excellent head coaches when their time comes.

“Here’s what I know about Ben,” Campbell said via the Athletic’s Colton Pouncy. “When Ben is focused on this, he’s focused on this. Nothing is going to move that for him. Once this item is done, he can close it and then he’ll move on to the next one. I don’t know the whole interview process and all that, but I know this, his whole focus was on helping us win. It wasn’t about preparing for interviews. So I guess you just never know how they’re going to play out, you know?

“I know this: He’s more than capable of being a head coach. He’s qualified. … But here’s what I love about Ben: Ben’s not going to do anything he doesn’t really want to do or that he doesn’t feel like he’s ready for. I’m glad we got him back. He’s one of us.”

Vikings

Trading Vikings WR Justin Jefferson “is not something that’s once crossed my mind” according to GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who spoke to reporters at the combine.

“You got a blue[-chip] player, a blue[-chip] person, you try to keep as many of those as you can,” Adofo-Mensah said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “We had a lot of great dialogue last offseason. I think people forget that deals rarely happen after three years. And there’s a reason. With two years left [on his rookie contract], there’s uncertainty that somebody has got to hold. Either the club has got to hold it, or the player has got to hold it. There’s new money, old money. How do you look at contracts? Those are very hard conversations to have. So a lot of them don’t get done. We’ve said it and we’ll continue to say it: We think he’s the best wide receiver in the league and should be compensated as such. We think he’s the one of the best non-quarterbacks in the league, and think he should be compensated as such. We’ll continue to have those dialogues and conversations. I promised [Jefferson’s representatives] and will continue to promise them, I will not talk about our negotiations. I think this job should be done with integrity. So a lot of this stuff I hear is completely false. But I can’t get up here and tell you what’s not true or not false because that’s not how I promised to do this job. But I will tell you … he’s somebody we want around for a long time.”

“At the end of the day,” Adofo-Mensah added when asked about QB Kirk Cousins. “We have our interests. He has his. We’ll get to the table and see if we can figure out a creative solution and meet in in the middle. That’s what every contract negotiation is, and that’s what it will be with him. What we do know is we have a really great quarterback, a great leader, and somebody we think we can win the ultimate prize with. That’s ultimately what I focus on and that’s where we’re at right now.”