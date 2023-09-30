NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Bryce Young, Eagles, Panthers, Vikings

Eagles

Eagles LB Haason Reddick said their defense will start moving around defensive tackles and their linebackers more frequently: “Our DTs are making plays inside. You’ll start seeing that switching back and forth — you have a front where you can’t account for everybody the whole time. You can’t double-team and chip somebody the whole game. You’ll have to give someone 1-on-1s eventually,” via Zach Berman.

Panthers

Panthers QB Bryce Young said he doesn’t have any concerns over his right ankle injury.

“Not really. I feel great,” said Young, via David Newton of ESPN.

Panthers OC Thomas Brown said Thursday was the “best practice of the year” for Young.

“Not just execution,” Brown said. “He’s been really good when it comes to understanding the offense and being a fast processor. But the energy, enthusiasm, stepping into a huddle, calling the plays with conviction, coaching those guys up from a receiver standpoint … just kind of being maestro when it comes to the offense.”

Young said he’s been focused on “energy and tempo” going into Week 4 against the Vikings.

“We talked about increasing our energy and tempo,” Young said. “I definitely did take that to heart.”

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson disregarded trade rumors about himself and other players following their 0-3 start to the season.

“At the end of the day it’s not going to be perfect every time,” said Jefferson, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “There are things that you’ve got to go through throughout the season to really tell if you’re going to be a great team or not. We’re handling adversity early in the season with the turnovers and being 0-3, but there is a whole bunch of more games to go. I’m tired of people saying that we’re looking into next season or all of the trades and stuff like that. We’re focused still on this season. We have a lot more games to go and we have a lot more things to accomplish this season. We’re still focused in, and we still have the same goal as we had before the season. We just need to fix a few things and I feel like we’ll be back on track.”

Jefferson reiterated they aren’t paying attention to trade speculations.

“It’s just really being confined to ourselves, knowing who is in this building and what we’re trying to accomplish. And I feel like that’s all that really matters,” said Jefferson.