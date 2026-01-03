NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Caleb Williams has the opportunity to become the team’s first 4000-yard passer.

“I think for me, it’d be cool just in the sense of, there’s never been one here,” Williams said, via ESPN. “I think I was brought here for those types of things and those types of moments, the things that haven’t been done here, to try and be able to accomplish. Like I’ve said before, the self goals and all of that always get swept under when you go for the team goals, and that’s winning ballgames, so that’s first and foremost on my mind. That’s first and foremost for this team, because the most important thing is winning ballgames and heading into the playoffs with some momentum and some good energy.”

Lions

The Lions are heading into their final game of the 2025 season with nothing to play for, as they sit at a disappointing 8-8 record. Detroit QB Jared Goff said they have plenty of respect to play for to give them something to build off heading into the offseason.

“It’s about respect,” Goff said, via the team’s website. “Not only respect for yourself, within your own team but respect around the league. We want to go out there and put something good on tape that can gain a little respect back from probably some of the loss of respect we earned this year.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell doesn’t see RT Penei Sewell (ankle) playing against the Bears: “I don’t feel great about Sewell right now, but I’m always gonna hold out hope.” (Woodyard)

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs on the Bears game: "Just to go out there and always play to win. Me personally, I don't want to go out bad. So, I'm going to play my hardest for the team and whatever it takes to win, win. That's where I'm at right now." (Woodyard)

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson needs 53 yards to reach 1,000 on the season, and has reached the goal every year of his career, even when he missed seven games in 2023.

Jefferson was asked if he would want QB J.J. McCarthy to return next year as the starter and confirmed that he does.

“That’s not my job,” Jefferson said, via ESPN. “[But] of course I would love for him to be here. Of course I would love for him to be the quarterback. Especially off this year. I feel like he needs to show everybody and prove to everybody that he is that top-tier quarterback. So I would love to have him. I would love to work with him and show everybody that he is that No. 1 guy.”

“I had to learn myself how to be patient how to not really show my emotions, to lead as a captain of this team,” Jefferson added. “And there are definitely things I can take from this year going forward. But I would say going forward, requiring more for everybody. Having this type of season, we ain’t trying to have this type of season again.”