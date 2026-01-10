NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Chris Shula, Rams, Seahawks, Vikings

Rams

Rams DC Chris Shula is set to be in demand as a head coaching candidate in this year’s hiring cycle. Shula said he will consider the right opportunity if it comes his way, but remains focused on Los Angeles’ playoff run.

“I mean, if the right spot and the right context, if the right situation presents itself, when that time comes, then we’ll decide that,” Shula said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. “I have a routine that I do every single week to be ready to play games, and this week I’m going to be locked in on that routine. We’re playing an opponent that’s very capable of beating us.”

Rams HC Sean McVay expects Shula to get multiple interview requests.

“Based on some of the things that I’ve heard, I would imagine that Chris will get a couple of requests,” McVay said. “I’d be very surprised if that doesn’t happen.”

Shula made clear that he won’t accept any coaching opportunity and loves being a part of the Rams.

“I think that’s the goal of any coach that wants to be in this league,” Shula said. “That doesn’t mean you’re just going to walk away for any opportunity. I love it here, and my family loves it here. We’ve been here nine, 10 years, coaching with my best friend. We obviously have a great group of players and a great staff. So for the right opportunity, we’ll see.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks achieved the NFC’s No. 1 seed in Mike Macdonald‘s second year as head coach. Seattle assistant GM Nolan Teasley reflected on their decision with Macdonald, saying GM John Schneider wanted to continue the positive atmosphere that was created by former HC Pete Carroll.

“When we embarked on this journey with Mike, it was important to ownership that we held onto what was here, all the positive vibes,” Teasley said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “That was easy to do because John was such a big part of it through Pete being here as well — I just don’t think he got enough credit for it. He’s been a big part of all the success that we’ve had. He’s just maintained who he is. … A next-level leader and probably one of the best evaluators in the National Football League.”

Seahawks vice president of player acquisition Matt Berry points out that assistant coaches like OC Klint Kubiak, passing game coordinator Jake Peetz, and DC Aden Durde had experience with several players on the roster.

“It’s huge because you feel very comfortable that you’re getting the type of guys that fit in our locker room,” Berry said. “You are investing in guys that you know are going to fit versus just taking a flier on a guy that, their tape looks good and you’ve heard he’s been good in this building, but for whatever reason, they’re not re-signing him.”

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold mentioned that veteran WR Cooper Kupp had a big impact on the locker room.

“Guys look up to him, whether he knows it or not,” Darnold said. “Guys are always looking at him, and, ‘What is he going to do?’ And he led by example. Him having a voice in the locker room and in his position room, that’s invaluable to have a guy like that.”

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson publicly defended QB J.J. McCarthy last week when asked if the former No. 10 overall draft pick should remain the team’s starter next season.

“That’s not my job,” Jefferson said. “[But] of course I would love for him to be here. Of course, I would love for him to be the quarterback. Especially off this year. I feel like he needs to show everybody and prove to everybody that he is that top-tier quarterback. So I would love to have him. I would love to work with him and show everybody that he is that No. 1 guy.”

Per Ben Goessling, McCarthy said his hand started throbbing at halftime, and he felt that since he couldn’t throw at that point, he should take himself out of the game.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler points out that if Vikings DC Brian Flores re-ups with Minnesota now, he can’t take a lateral move with another team looking for a defensive coordinator, so the expectation is it’s a while before Flores’ status for 2026 is resolved.