NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Love, Jameson Williams, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell thinks WR Jameson Williams had his “best game” of his career in Week 16’s win over the Bears.

“Offensively, our game balls were (Amon-Ra) St. Brown and Jamo, both of those guys had huge games and really it was probably Jamo’s best game that he’s had since he’s been here and I’m talking about from run blocking as well as the pass game which everybody sees, so that was great,” Campbell said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s site.

Williams scored an 82-yard touchdown against Chicago, where the receiver caught S Jonathan Owens “flat-footed” on his pass over the top.

“It was really off the safety No. 36. He was flat-footed and (Jared) Goff knew and you just have to trust him,” Williams said. “He know I’m going to run past him. He know what I can do down the field. Just put the ball in a spot and go get it.”

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love feels the “sky is the limit” for their offense after putting up 34 points in their big win over the Saints in Week 17.

“I just think it’s little things that when we start being more consistent and dialing in on these things, the sky is the limit for the offense,” Love said, via the team’s YouTube.

The Packers worked out RB Deshaun Fenwick this week, per Howard Balzer.

this week, per Howard Balzer. Packers HC Matt LaFleur said “there’s some concern” with WR Christian Watson ‘s knee injury and couldn’t play how they wanted when he tried to return. (Rob Demovsky)

said “there’s some concern” with WR ‘s knee injury and couldn’t play how they wanted when he tried to return. (Rob Demovsky) LaFleur hopes they can get S Evan Williams back for the postseason. (Demovsky)

back for the postseason. (Demovsky) Regarding Watson, LaFleur gave an update saying it’s just a knee bruise and he could possibly play in Week 17. (Matt Schneidman)

Vikings

Minnesota pulled off a close win in Seattle to keep pace for the top seed and the NFC North division title. Vikings WR Justin Jefferson believes the team has the same feel as his championship team at LSU because of their talent and willingness to fight for one another.

“Oh for sure,” Jefferson said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “Not just what we’re doing out there on the field, but the way we carry ourselves, the way we treat each other. … In 2019, when I won a championship at LSU, it was the same type of vibe. The team is just together, fighting for one another every single game. It definitely feels the same.”

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell echoed Jefferson’s confidence and said they all believed they would score the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

“There wasn’t really one guy — and I know I’m not speaking just for myself — (who didn’t think) we’re going to go down and we’re going to get a touchdown,” O’Connell added. “And I think the level of confidence that that group has in their quarterback and the level of confidence the quarterback has in the 10 guys in the huddle is significant. And that’s how you’re able to go do that in that moment on the road at this place where you can’t hear yourself think.”