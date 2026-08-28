NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Jordan van den Berg, Jacob Thomas, Bears, Vikings

Bears

Bears DC Dennis Allen said sixth-round DT Jordan van den Berg is quickly getting first-team reps after an impressive training camp showing.

“When you start off with the threes and then all of a sudden you show up and you catch our attention, then we’ve got to find ways to get you some reps with the twos,” Allen said, via Bears Wire. “And if you continue to catch our attention, then we’ve got to find some ways to get you some reps with the ones because that’s how you really evaluate what you have in the player. And so it’s one thing to say you can play really good against the third group, but can you take that same level with the twos and with the ones? And so, I think any time a guy does well, catches our attention, he earns the opportunity to get more opportunities.”

Vikings

Justin Jefferson enters the season after recording career-lows of 1,048 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 2025. When asked about his frustrations, Jefferson said he needs to continue uplifting teammates like QB J.J. McCarthy as a captain.

“It’s a part of the game,” Jefferson said, via Alec Lewis of The Athletic. “Not everything is gonna be flowers and rainbows, you know? Not every season is going to be the best season ever, and that’s something that you just kind of got to deal with — something that as a leader, as a captain of this team, everybody is looking at me, everybody has eyes on me. That one comment that I (might) make about one of my teammates might make headlines and be the trending topic, and that might be a bad look on the team and for me as well. So just keeping it in house, communicating with my teammates personally and letting them know what’s going on … even talking with J.J. (McCarthy) last season and making sure his head is on right, with all of the negativity. Never will I downplay anybody in the media, no matter how bad it is.”

There was a three-game stretch last season where Jefferson logged just six receptions for 37 yards and no touchdowns. Vikings WRs coach Keenan McCardell said the receiver never sulked or complained during that time.

“He didn’t pout,” McCardell said. “I know at times it probably ate at him a little bit, but instead of complaining about it and going to the media, he just decided to immerse himself in his craft. When the best player on the team is running routes like it’s game time on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, it makes it easier for J.J., and it sends a message to everybody. I think he understood that.”

As for QB Kyler Murray joining the team, Jefferson said he’s excited by the veteran’s athleticism and ability to extend plays.

“What excites me is his ability to just be an athlete,” Jefferson said. “Everybody knows what he does when the ball is in his hands, running the ball and being able to create time back there in the pocket. When a play might be dead, he’s able to kind of move with his feet and make something happen. So, you’re always alive, and you’re always just expecting that the ball is going to come your way.”

Vikings

The Vikings signed S Jacob Thomas as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison this offseason. Minnesota WR Tai Felton said he was impressed by Thomas during his college days, and thinks the organization landed “a baller.”

“He was such a baller even back then,” Felton said, via Alec Lewis of The Athletic. “So, yeah, I definitely knew what (the Vikings) were getting.”

Thomas’ defensive coordinator at James Madison, Colin Hitschler, said the defensive back is always proving people wrong.

“It’s the one constant for him,” Hitschler said. “All he does is prove people wrong with a zen and peaceful mentality. He doesn’t wear the chip on his shoulder. He’s not grumpy. It’s just this quiet, internal thing.”

Former James Madison director of player personnel Nathan Applebaum said there is a misconception about Thomas because he didn’t transfer to a larger university and always pinpointed Thomas when scouts visited the program.

“I think some teams think, ‘If the players at that level are actually good, they’ll portal up,’” Applebaum said. “But there are exceptions. I told every scout who came into our building that they wouldn’t regret drafting this kid. He’s just so instinctive.”