NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Micah Parsons, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Tom Pelissero reports that Bears WR Rome Odunze has been playing with a stress fracture in his foot and is currently considered week-to-week.

has been playing with a stress fracture in his foot and is currently considered week-to-week. Bears WR D.J. Moore was fined $11,593 for taunting, TE Durham Smythe was fined $12,172 for a low block, and OL Darnell Wright was fined $23,186 for using the helmet.

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur believes that opposing offenses show their respect for LB Micah Parsons by how they gameplan for him with double teams on game day.

“I love that he’s always trying to fight for the type of player that he is and is capable of being, but I would say watching opposing offenses, how they game plan against him, when there’s sometimes not only two guys but a third guy with attention on him, I think he’s definitely earned that respect throughout the league,” LaFleur said, via Pro Football Talk. “But that’s something you’ve got to continue to earn each and every time you go out there, so I love the mindset he has when he attacks the field.”

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson continues to believe in QB J.J. McCarthy despite the struggles and doesn’t feel the season has been wasted despite the disappointing results.

“No, I wouldn’t say wasted,” Jefferson said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “Obviously, it’s a difficult season. It’s probably one of the most difficult seasons just off of the circumstances, having a young quarterback, having a different team, having young players on the team. So it’s just one of those years. Not every year is going to be a top-tier year for me. It’s really a part of the game, so it’s just all on me to expect a lot from these guys and to improve on anything that we need to improve on as an offense.”