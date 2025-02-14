NFC Notes: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Micah Parsons, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders enter a critical offseason after unexpectedly reaching the NFC Championship. When talking to sources around the league, John Keim writes the offensive line and running back are areas for improvement, citing an anonymous NFL executive.

“Because of the skill set [Jayden Daniels] has, he covers up a lot of stink,” the executive said. “The offensive line is not good. It shows the league what can happen when you have that guy.”

Owner Josh Harris is unsure how Jayden Daniels having several years left in his rookie contract translates to possible aggressiveness in the free-agent market but points out that GM Adam Peters and HC Dan Quinn are already getting started on plans.

“I don’t know how that translates to aggressiveness and free agency where Adam and Dan are hard at work and they’re going to advise me on that,” Harris said. “But certainly, we’re going to do everything we can to improve our team.”

Peters thinks a common trend with players they found is their camaraderie and hopes to identify more this offseason.

“If we’re going to take away a lesson, that would probably be the biggest one is getting the guys that are Commanders, that are competitors, that love ball, love each other, and will play for each other,” Peters said. “We had a bunch of those guys on this team, and they liked playing for each other. It was really a cool thing to hear and so that’s what we’ll look for.”

Cowboys

Jon Machota of The Athletic did a Cowboys’ mailbag putting 2024 behind them and moving on to the offseason.

In 2025, Machota thinks the defense will continue to operate around DE Micah Parsons while the offense will place a heavier emphasis on the run game despite the offensive line and running back question marks.

Regarding a new deal for Parsons, Machota could see it taking all offseason as it did with QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb .

and WR . Machota says “There’s nothing they’ve done over the last decade that would make me think that would be realistic” speaking about a trade for Browns DE Myles Garrett .

. In the draft, Machota feels Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty is the pick at No. 12 if he’s available.

Giants

Giants DE Kayvon Thibodeaux is entering the final year of his contract as of now and the team has until May to decide whether to pick up his fifth-year option projected at over $16 million, per Over The Cap. Thibodeaux explained the chip on his shoulder for 2025 as he looks to back up his draft stock and prove to himself what he can achieve.

“I mean, I was a high draft pick who came in with Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll,” Thibodeaux said, via Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com. “I’m excited to see. If they don’t pick it up, I have the option to go to the market, which creates a whole other dynamic. Either way, I’m putting my best foot forward and looking to have my best season this season. Regardless of what they do contract wise, I’ve got something to prove to myself.”