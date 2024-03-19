NFC Notes: Keenan Allen, Josh Jacobs, Bears, Packers, Vikings

“I’m definitely excited about the new opportunity,” Allen said via NFL Media’s Bobby Kownack. “Being with a new organization, this organization has a lot of tradition. Obviously wanted to finish my career [with the Chargers], but things happen and you’ve got to keep on going.”

The Bears traded for Allen as they try to build the offense up for a rookie quarterback, presumably USC’s Caleb Williams who is the favorite for the No. 1 pick. Allen was added to be a reliable, friendly target for the rookie.

“I’m just a friendly guy,” he said. “I’m a friendly guy on and off the field. Obviously on the football field, I know the game. I know the ins and outs. I know the zones. I know how to beat man. I know pretty much how to play the game, so I just think I’m friendly for the quarterback because I’ll be in the right spots. I know how to communicate with them.”

He’ll team up with WR D.J. Moore, who the Bears acquired in a trade last year, to give Chicago two 1,000-yard receivers for Williams.