NFC Notes: Keenan Allen, Justin Jefferson, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Regarding the Bears acquiring veteran WR Keenan Allen, GM Ryan Poles said their staff is great at identifying cap casualties and they hopped on Allen when learning he was available.

“That’s one of the things that our staff does really well, just identify potential cap casualties based on what other teams are looking to do,” Poles said, via Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago. “We didn’t have total clarity on it, but when it happened we were able to adjust and get into some conversations that we could capitalize on it. My time in KC I watched him do some really cool things for a long period of time, and to watch the tape it actually blew me away of how high of a level he’s still playing at his age.”

Poles thinks Allen is the “perfect fit” for their offense.

“Keenan Allen popped up, which was a really cool opportunity for where we’re headed, which is going to be with a young quarterback,” Poles said. “I thought it was an absolute perfect fit. I don’t think there’s a better receiver in the league that can be better for a young quarterback in terms of understanding the NFL, timing, space, reading defenses. So I think that’s a great addition. It balances the field with [wide receiver DJ Moore] on the other side, Cole [Kmet] and [Gerald] Everett at tight end, [D’Andre] Swift at running back. We have a lot of really cool things that can get going and allow us to be dynamic and really special.”

Packers

Green Bay tends to use four or five rotational players at edge rusher every week, emphasizing their need for ample depth at the position. 2023 undrafted free agent Brenton Cox Jr. could help them out by improving in year two.

“I feel like any player should be more ready after Year 1 going into Year 2,” GM Brian Gutekunst said, via Packers.com. “He had a really good training camp where he flashed a lot. And really, we stayed fairly healthy in that group most of the year, which really prevented some of those younger guys from getting on the field because we had a few of them that we were very excited about, and sometimes that’s the way it goes.”

“I think he’s got a bright future. He’s shown through college and his time with us that he can rush the passer. He’s got a lot of physical traits that we are looking for. I think he will be ready for his opportunity when it comes.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said he’s kept WR Justin Jefferson in the loop regarding the team’s plans at quarterback.

“Needing to know and being a part of a collaborative process, which Justin is, are two different things,” O’Connell said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “I’ve felt very strongly about keeping him informed. He’s been in the loop. He’s been aware. He’s allowed to articulate things to me via our relationship, and that’s really been through this whole process.”

O’Connell added that Jefferson is a building block for the organization and his input is valuable to the team.

“Look, the things that Kirk and Justin were able to do over these last couple years, that’s what I can speak to,” O’Connell said. “Having been here with those guys when they’ve played together, they’ve done a lot of really special things and that’s not lost on me and that’s not lost on Justin. But Justin … did step into a leadership role last year. He became a first-time captain. I think he’s excited about that, what that means for him moving forward, really being a pillar of leadership in our organization and that’s how I treat him. That’s how our conversations and our communication go and I think the quarterback position, the path that we’re going to go, I think he’s excited about getting to spend some time and work with Sam in addition to our other quarterbacks and then what this could look like to maybe be a part of helping mentor a young quarterback. I think it’s a pretty special time and I know Justin’s looking at it like that as well, and my hope is we get his contract done and taken care of and he continues to be that pillar, that pillar of leadership that I look at him as within our team.”

O’Connell added that the team will need a trade partner but would love to move up in order to select their quarterback of the future.

“There’s a lot that goes into that,” O’Connell said. “We need another team to be complicit in that action to go get one of those guys, if that ends up being the plan. But I am excited to kind of see this process through and see if we can potentially add our quarterback in the future to that room.”

South Florida OL Donovan Jennings will take a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Tony Pauline)

will take a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Tony Pauline) Western Michigan DE Marshawn Kneeland said he has official 30 visits with 10 teams before the draft, including the Vikings. (Jake Rabadi)