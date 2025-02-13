NFC Notes: Kellen Moore’s Introductory Press Conference, Chris Godwin, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin and OLB Anthony Nelson‘s contracts void on February 17, per OverTheCap.
Panthers
- The contracts of QB Andy Dalton, G Austin Corbett, LB Shaq Thompson, and P Johnny Hekker void on February 14, per OverTheCap.
Saints
- Regarding Saints’ new HC Kellen Moore, owner Gayle Benson said they wanted a candidate who is “exceptionally bright, creative and a tremendous leader,” via Katherine Terrell.
- Benson praised Moore’s pedigree as a winner: “He’s been a winner in every stage of his career.”
- Saints GM Mickey Loomis said it was a “comprehensive process” to identify Moore as their next head coach: “As mentioned, this was a comprehensive process. It took longer than we anticipated, simply because the Eagles kept winning, and that delayed our opportunity to make an informed decision. We appreciate their patience during the process.” (Terrell)
- Moore said it will be a “collaborative effort” in putting together New Orleans’ roster: “I think certainly we’re going to compete in this division, we’re going to focus on that while building this team the right way.” (Terrell)
- Loomis said he’s been meeting with Moore to go over their offseason plans: “It’s very exciting to see the direction he and his staff are going to take our team.” (Terrell)
- Moore isn’t set on a defensive system and plans on interviewing coordinators that run 3-4 and 4-3 schemes, via Terrell.
- Moore thinks an attractive quality of New Orleans was its “talented roster” and points out how injuries held them back, via Nick Underhill.
- Moore plans on calling their offensive plays, per Terrell.
- Moore called veteran RB Alvin Kamara one of the elite players in the NFL: “Obviously one of the premiere players in our league, his ability to play in the pass game and the run game, all the different versatile roles that he can play. … And so that’s been a really important piece. It’ll continue to be a really important piece.” (Terrell)
- The Saints are retaining Keith Williams as their wide receivers coach. (Nick Underhill)
- Saints are hiring Brendan Nugent as their offensive line coach. (Underhill)
