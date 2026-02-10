NFC Notes: Kenneth Walker, George Kittle, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Coming off an injury-riddled year that led to an early playoff exit, 49ers TE George Kittle hinted at a possible reunion with WR Deebo Samuel.

“My one message for Niners fans, ‘hey if a rebuild year got us to thirteen wins and a win in the wild card − that’s pretty good,'” Kittle said, via TheSFNiners. “It’s only gonna get a little bit better from that and all the boys are coming back again. And who knows we might add some past friends.”

Kittle wouldn’t exactly say if he was talking about Samuel, but he continued to strongly hint that San Francisco is interested in bringing him back.

“I don’t know. I hung out with Deebo (Samuel) last night. That was fun … I love Deebo.”

49ers DL Keion White was shot in his ankle on Monday morning. His injuries are not expected to be career or life-threatening, per the team: “Keion White was a victim of a shooting and sustained a bullet wound to his ankle this morning in San Francisco. He is currently undergoing surgery at a local hospital. We will provide further updates when appropriate.” (Nick Wagoner)

Rams

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Rams are hiring Tennessee CBs coach Michael Hunter as a DBs coach.

Seahawks

Despite rushing for 135 yards and being named Super Bowl MVP, Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker was quick to credit the run game’s dominance to the whole unit.

“We worked on the run game all week leading up to the game,” Walker said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I’ve got to give the credit to the o-line, the wide receivers and the tight ends. They were detailed in the run game and did their job, and made my job a lot easier.”