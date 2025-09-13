NFC Notes: Kenny Clark, Malik Nabers, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys veteran Pro Bowl DT Kenny Clark believes his best play is yet ahead of him.

“I’m just here to play ball, man,” Clark said, via NY Times. “I feel like my best season is the very best. As long as I’m doing that, coming here playing relentless and being consistent with what I’m doing, I feel like I’m the best at what I do. That’s all I got to do is just keep on being consistent, playing physical, playing with that effort, and when I get my opportunities to rush and win my one-on-ones, just be violent. Just play my style of ball and it will all show up on film.”

Clark has already taken former first-round DT Mazi Smith under his wing as his mentor.

“I’ve been talking to Mazi a lot,” Clark said. “My message to him has always been just making sure he’s coming in and being intentional every day, no matter if it’s the meeting room, individual work, scout team, during team reps. Just making sure he’s coming in and being intentional about everything he’s doing. Coming in with the right mindset, in the weight room, all that kind of stuff. And all that stuff will carry itself over to the field.”

Clark said he believes he can be a great fit in Dallas and thinks they can make noise if they remain consistent.

“I can be great in this system,” he said. “And it’s all about just being consistent, coming in with the right mindset every day at practice, being intentional with my reps in practice, and then when I get it into the game, just being confident in my training and what I’m coached to do. It takes all of us, to communicate, to be in the right places to do what we want to do. I’m just trying to win. I’m in Year 10. I want to be here. I’m just trying to win.”

Eagles

The Eagles acquired RB Tank Bigsby from the Jaguars, giving them someone with experience returning kickoffs. Philadelphia ST coordinator Michael Clay pointed out that Bigsby has “natural vision” as a ballcarrier.

“As I watch film across the league the last couple years he’s popped up a lot in Jacksonville in terms of those big 40-yard chunk runs,” Clay said, via ProFootballTalk. “Being a running back, he has that natural vision and feel when it comes to return the ball. So very excited for anybody that we get on our roster to work with them. But again, it is more just getting him into a place. There’s a lot that happens for a guy that gets traded outside of this building, but to get him into a calm place, get him caught up with everything we want to do here and see his talents excel on Sunday.”

Giants

Giants WR Malik Nabers said he had a conversation with HC Brian Daboll about his sideline blowup and thinks it was taken out of proportion.

“I was trying to get the offense going, I was trying to get people rolling,” Nabers said, via PFT. “The lights were on, the game was on, it was time to play. I feel like that just got pushed over, and everybody was talking about attitude and stuff like that. It’s just, I got an ‘NBF,’ I got a natural bitch face, that’s just what it is. That’s just my face, I don’t know. When you all talk to me, I look the same way every time, I don’t know, it’s just how I am, but I guess I have to smile more.”