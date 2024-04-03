NFC Notes: Kenny Pickett, Nick Sirianni, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

New Commanders G Nick Allegretti had plenty of success in his days with the Chiefs winning three Super Bowls including last season where he started. Allegreti loved his time in Kansas City but wanted to secure a larger role for a team next season.

“I have a ton of respect for the guys in Kansas City,” Allegretti said, via Zach Selby of the team’s website. “I enjoyed my role there, but I think I had gotten to the point in my career where I wanted to come and be a starter in Week One. That’s my goal coming to Washington.”

Cowboys

The NFL passed a change to the kickoff for 2024 which will lead to special teams having a larger impact on games. Cowboys CB and special teamer C.J. Goodwin went through why he’s happy about the changes.

“I like the rule change, honestly,” Goodwin said, via Patrik Walker of the team’s official site. “I know Bones (Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel) is extra excited about getting this rule changed. We actually ran drills in training camp in anticipation of this getting changed at some point. And speed is one thing, running down the field, but there was a lot of dead time when you kick the ball out of the end zone, so it adds a lot of action back to the game.”

“We’re expecting more returns this year, which is more plays for everybody, and you can force a fumble on kickoff — so you can change a game in this aspect. We’re looking forward to it. It’s gonna be fun.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni did not name OL Cam Jurgens as their starting center and also didn’t say if Jurgens would make calls at the line: “I don’t have to make that decision… for a long, long time.” (Brooks Kubena)

Sirianni also didn't give any update on the situation at RG: "There's free agency. Then there's the draft. Then there's after the draft. Then there's the first couple weeks of the season. Then there's the trade deadline…" (Kubena)

On new QB Kenny Pickett , Sirianni said: "I'm really excited about the things he can do. I'm excited that we have a piece in place there. But his job is to be the backup, and his job is to support Jalen and help him in any way that he can and be ready to play if he needs to play." (Kubena)

On new QB Kenny Pickett , Sirianni said: “I’m really excited about the things he can do. I’m excited that we have a piece in place there. But his job is to be the backup, and his job is to support Jalen and help him in any way that he can and be ready to play if he needs to play.” (Kubena)

According to Sirianni, the offensive playbook will be a combination of his ideas and new OC Kellen Moore 's ideas: "Kellen's doing a good job of leading the offense in that wing of the building. I would say as of right now I haven't been in there as much. I obviously have other obligations." (Kubena)

With the return of S C.J. Gardner-Johnson , Sirianni touched on his tough mentality: "I think the word toughness is the word — we're looking to add 'tough' piece. When you look at the things Chauncey added in 2022, he was a guy who would throw his body around and play physically tough and play mentally tough, too." (Zach Berman)

‘s ideas: “Kellen’s doing a good job of leading the offense in that wing of the building. I would say as of right now I haven’t been in there as much. I obviously have other obligations.” (Kubena) With the return of S C.J. Gardner-Johnson , Sirianni touched on his tough mentality: “I think the word toughness is the word — we’re looking to add ‘tough’ piece. When you look at the things Chauncey added in 2022, he was a guy who would throw his body around and play physically tough and play mentally tough, too.” (Zach Berman)

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Eagles S Reed Blankenship 's extension will pay him $3.935 million fully guaranteed over the next two seasons.

‘s extension will pay him $3.935 million fully guaranteed over the next two seasons. Blankenship can also earn up to $1.375 million in playtime and Pro Bowl escalator incentives. (Garafolo)

Blankenship said he had surgery on his groin from the injury he suffered in the final regular season game against the Giants: “Just getting fixed up for next year.” (Brooks Kubena)

He noted he’s good to go and feels nearly 100 percent: “It feels good now not being as sore anymore like I did this past season dealing with it. I’m ready to go.” (Olivia Reiner)