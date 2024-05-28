NFC Notes: Kevin Byard, Jordan Love, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears veteran S Kevin Byard reassured rookie QB Caleb Williams after an especially tough practice, telling him that these types of practices will help him get better as the season approaches.

“I said something to him at the end of practice like, ‘Keep it going. We’re going to keep making you better,’” Byard said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. “And not necessarily saying he had a terrible day, but days like this are going to make you better.”

Lions

Lions S C.J. Moore rejoined the team after missing the entire 2023 season due to suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy. He spoke with the media for the first time since returning and said he is grateful for the opportunity to return, citing his immaturity in believing he could gamble on NFL games.

“It was a lot of uncertainty, but all I could do was just try to put my best foot forward, be a good pro, and just try to prepare to come back and I’m just so thankful to be back,” Moore said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love isn’t letting his desire for a new contract to prevent him from attending OTA’s.

“I mean, that’s just something that I’ve always done — trying to be here, get the reps in, get the work in with the guys, and just start building that chemistry and getting ready for the season,” Love said, via Around The NFL.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur is excited about Love being at OTA’s and setting the tone for the rest of the team.

“Oh, it’s everything to us,” LaFleur said of Love being at workouts. “Our attendance here, I know we had one guy missing today for a personal matter, but we’ve had almost 100% the entire offseason, which has been the best that we’ve had since I’ve been here. And I always think when you look around the league, when your quarterback’s there, it just naturally has a way of attracting everybody to come. We’re still a very young football team as well, so these guys, they want to put in the work. We’ve got a lot of guys that love the game and love the process of grinding together and going through some tough things together. But to have him here, you can’t put a value on that.”