NFC Notes: Kevin O’Connell, Jameson Williams, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions OC Ben Johnson said WR Jameson Williams is getting better every week and as a result, his reps continue to increase.

“He’s getting better every week,” Johnson said, via Lions Wire. “You see it and because of that, the way he’s practicing, the way he’s preparing and the way he’s playing, because of that, his reps are going up. And so, he continues to get out there and the ball’s going to just start gravitating to him just a little bit more than it already has. But he’s doing a really nice job and he just needs to continue to put in the work like he’s doing right now and good things will happen.”

Packers

Packers rookie DT Karl Brooks spoke about the growth and consistency he has shown in his first NFL season.

“For me, it’s a little bit just recognizing formations,” Brooks said, via PackersWire.com. “Understanding the down and distance. Knowing how the offense is trying to attack you. I feel like little things like that. Communicating on the plays. I know my playbook a little bit better than I did at the beginning. I would say a lot of things like that.”

“I would just say simple things,” added Brooks. “Little techniques. Having your hands in the right spot, having your eyes where they’re supposed to be. Not looking into the backfield and playing a complete game.”

Vikings

Vikings DC Brian Flores has fine-tuned his scheme and has resulted in being amongst the league’s best in recent weeks.

“You’re programmed to think that there’s these buckets of defenses,” S Harrison Smith said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “Everybody has their own styles, but it’s like you’re only allowed to do certain things with 11 guys, and [Flores’ scheme] kind of breaks that in some senses. The rules of the game are just ingrained in you, even though they’re not rules. It’s just what we’ve all been brainwashed into thinking over the years. It turns out you can do more, and that’s been really fun to see.”

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell has confidence in Flores and his ability to put a good product on the field.

“I would have had more hesitation if it wasn’t Flo and his staff,” O’Connell said, “and knowing the type of dialogue, not only with his staff but him and I, would have to get through a lot of layers of ultimately what our defense would be. What I wanted to do is make sure I communicated to him: ‘I have confidence in you, I’ve got belief in you, and these players will as well.‘”