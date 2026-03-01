NFC Notes: Kevin Stefanski, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said the team hasn’t decided if they’ll exercise an option on P Riley Dixon , who would make $3 million in 2026, including an upcoming $500,000 roster bonus. (Auman)

Falcons

Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski caught notice when he noticed team president Matt Ryan taking notes and drawing up plays during an interview with a linebacker prospect at the combine.

“Matt was doing what I was doing,” Stefanski said, via the team’s website. “Which was when they were talking about the coverage we were thinking about ways to attack the coverage. So, Matt is scribbling some plays over there, very similar to me. You are listening, but you can’t turn off the Xs and Os brain. It’s just impossible.”

Matt Zenitz reports the Falcons are expected to hire Ole Miss DC Patrick Toney as defensive pass game coordinator.

Panthers

Panthers GM Dan Morgan said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that no teams have reached out about a trade for veteran QB Andy Dalton , but added that if the possibility came up, he would speak to Dalton about it.

said he had a formal Combine interview with the Panthers. (Kassidy Hill) Auburn DE Keldric Faulk had a formal Combine interview with the Panthers. (David Newton)