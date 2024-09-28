NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Andy Dalton, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Falcons

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins admitted that he’s going to have to get used to receiving snaps from left-handed C Ryan Neuzil.

“Typically, the lefty is very different,” Cousins said, via PFT. “He actually does a pretty good job of making it feel seamless when he snaps it under center. And then the [shotgun] snaps, yeah, the ball may rotate a little different or spin different. But nothing too major as long as you can get used to it.”

Panthers

Carolina QB Andy Dalton can relate to QB Bryce Young as he was benched in 2019 after an 0-8 start. Dalton reflected on what the moment taught him and discussed how he uses it to help Young.

“It was hard, because I had a lot of conversations that seemed like [Taylor] felt differently,” Dalton said, via ESPN’s David Newton. “Obviously, I got it. We hadn’t won a game yet, but I felt like there was a lot of other factors involved.”

“It gives me a whole different perspective on this thing [with Young] because I’ve been through it on every angle. I was able to get back after three games and throw a touchdown that broke the Bengals’ all-time record for touchdown passes and won a couple of games to finish the season.”

Panthers WR Adam Thielen spoke on Young and Dalton’s bond which has helped morale for everyone.

“This is a relationship that has been built between the two of them over a long time,” Thielen added. “They trust each other. They love each other.”