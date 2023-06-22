NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears DT Justin Jones was excited when Chicago double-dipped at his position on Day 2 of the draft, nabbing second-round DT Gervon Dexter and third-round DT Zacch Pickens. Jones is in the final year of his deal and those two could eat into his snaps even sooner, but he’s embracing the role of veteran leader.

“I was excited,” he said via the Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain. “Especially the fact that Zacch Pickens kind of reminds me of myself when I got drafted.”

“The way I was raised in this league, it’s never like that. It’s each one, teach one. … My vets brought me by the hand and they taught me everything I know now. So when they come in, I’m gonna teach them everything.”

Jones added he’s been especially impressed by Dexter’s blend of size and athleticism.

“He’s going to be a force in this league,” he said. “I really do believe that. I haven’t seen anything like him in a very long time, and I don’t want to put anything in a box with him, but the closest person I can see him as is like a leaner Linval Joseph.”

Bears DE Terrell Lewis has been flashing during minicamp, which would be a nice boost given Chicago’s not flush with quality edge rushers right now, but HC Matt Eberflus cautioned he’ll still need to keep it up when the pads come on during camp: “I really think that’s what his trait is, is his ability to get off on the football and rush the passer. We’ll see how far it goes during training camp and see how far he goes with it.”

Packers

Vikings

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes the Vikings have made it clear to QB Kirk Cousins and his agents that they don’t want to continue doing deals with the same fully-guaranteed structure as the last two extensions he’s signed with Minnesota.

However, Breer points out negotiations have not been contentious and this isn't a sign of the team souring on Cousins, more of covering their bases as he turns 35 this year. He adds he gets the sense the team wouldn't be particularly surprised if Cousins has a career year in 2023, which sets up an interesting situation in 2024.