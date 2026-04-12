NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Draft Visits, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers
- Mike Sando of The Athletic notes the team recently declared its practice facility safe after commissioning a study on a nearby electrical substation: “Everyone starts talking about the substation and, ‘Why are we always hurt?’ It’s because you sign hurt players. Mike Evans is going to miss 4-6 games this year, Dre Greenlaw is going to miss eight and you are going to wonder why your players are always hurt.”
- Executives weighed the risk/reward of Evans’ addition: “A one-year deal for $14 million, that is low risk (on Evans). It gives them a big body. You get a vet in that locker room at that position. I do not mind it for a one-year rental.”
- Opinions were mixed on how Evans would impact the offense: “They are going for it, man. The red zone production is going to go up even more. Now you have the backside X that can win one-on-one.”
- Some executives questioned claims that Evans would stretch the field: “This guy runs 19 mph. He is a back-shoulder, possession X, which has not been Brock Purdy’s game, and he’s not going to run in the middle of the field like Jauan Jennings did on those bang 8s (skinny posts) and daggers and the deep-ins, catching it on the go and being a run-after-catch guy.”
- Adding Osa Odighizuwa via trade with Dallas was widely praised: “That was a good get and a total upgrade.”
Cardinals
- According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, veteran QB Kirk Cousins had “multiple opportunities” on the open market before he signed with the Raiders, including competing for the Cardinals’ starting job.
- Salguero, citing a source, reports Cousins felt more comfortable joining Las Vegas to be reunited with HC Klint Kubiak, who coached him for three years during their time together on the Vikings.
Seahawks
- Virginia RB J’Mari Taylor said he has a visit or meeting lined up with the Seahawks. It’s unclear if it’s a 30 visit or a Zoom meeting. (Greg Madia)
- UCF DE Malachi Lawrence has 16 official 30 visits, including with the Seahawks. (Mike Garafolo)
- Arizona DB Treydan Stukes is taking a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Jeremy Fowler)
- Texas A&M OLB Cashius Howell visited the Seahawks, per his Instagram. (HawkMania)
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