NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff isn’t concerned about what outside opinions say about him heading into this season and is only focused on winning games.

“I don’t care,” Goff said, via Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press. “Don’t care. Don’t even know if I do or not. Try to win games for this team. That’s all.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur praised sixth-round K Anders Carlson following a strong performance in Lambeau Field for the team’s annual Family Night.

“He did a heck of a job,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “It was great again just for him, his first experience in Lambeau with obviously a lot more pressure than you feel in practice. To kick a 50-some odd-yarder right there at the end, I thought he had an excellent day. And quite frankly I thought our snaps were on point. We had a lot of good holds. The operation was clean. I think any time you get in an environment like that, it can’t help but build confidence for him. I was super proud of the poise that he showed and the execution, so if we can get that, I think we’re going to be A-OK because he’s got a big-time leg. I think you guys can see that and just really happy for him.”

Vikings

Vikings owner Mark Wilf told reporters the team remains focused on the upcoming season and isn’t currently concerned with the contract status of QB Kirk Cousins.

“We’ll leave that to Kwesi and Coach to work through those discussions,” Wilf said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “There are always conversations on that. But our real focus is 100% on 2023 and getting where we need to be, and where I know we can be.”

“Kirk is an outstanding leader,” Wilf added. “He’s led this team incredibly these past few years and we’re looking for great things from him in 2023.”

