NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell says they’ve seen noticeable growth from QB Jared Goff this year.

“We are farther along with the details of what we do,” Campbell said, via Pro Football Talk. “There’s a number of things that we were implementing last year that it was the first time we had done it together. Ben’s the OC, myself, Goff, the offense, the mesh, how we’re gonna do it, run it. Whereas no, we’re in 202, instead of 101. It’s now, how fast can we grow now that we’re at the second level? We are so far beyond where we were because of communication, guys being on the same page. And I think that’s where Goff has really grown for us, too, is Year Two in this system. So that’s what excites me.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said they want to see more consistency from C Josh Myers. He has started splitting first-team reps with OL Zach Tom: “Josh has done a really good job but we need more consistency.” (Bill Huber)

Vikings

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is motivated coming into the season and plans on getting everything he can out of what’s left of his career.

“I used to sit there in middle school and look up at the stars in the summer,” Cousins said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “[You would] see a shooting star and everyone would make a wish. My wish was to be a pro quarterback. So I’m going to do all I can to maximize that, and shame on me if there was more out there to get and I didn’t do all I could. So even if it ends after this year, I have to feel like I walk away with peace of mind that I did everything I possibly could, left nothing out there.”

In addition to RB Jacques Patrick, the Vikings worked out RBs Abram Smith and Aaron Dykes on Thursday. (Aaron Wilson)