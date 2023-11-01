NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Jaylon Johnson, Montez Sweat, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles released a statement following their acquisition of DE Montez Sweat from the Commanders, describing him as a “huge addition” to Chicago.

“Montez is a huge addition to our team,” Poles said, via ProFootballTalk. “He is not only a great player but a great person. We expect him to help elevate our defense.”

Albert Breer notes the Bears and Washington also had “extensive talks” regarding DE Chase Young before he was dealt to the 49ers, but Chicago felt Sweat made “more sense as the trade piece.”

Dan Graziano notes the Bears have been looking for an edge rusher since the offseason and were among the teams engaged to acquire Vikings DE Danielle Hunter during the preseason.

Graziano also points out the Falcons were looking to acquire Sweat, but they needed to clear cap space.

Jordan Schultz reports the Bills made an “aggressive attempt” to acquire Bears CB Jaylon Johnson , but Chicago opted against trading him.

According to Josina Anderson, Johnson does not plan to engage in contract extension negotiations for the rest of the season and planned in case he was not traded ahead of the deadline.

Anderson also reports teams felt Chicago’s price for Johnson was “too high.”

Lions

Justin Rogers reports Lions LS Scotty Daly required knee surgery, meaning Detroit must sign a new long snapper.

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell told reporters that he plans to do his best to keep QB Kirk Cousins in the building and around the team, viewing him as a part of the team’s future.

“Yeah, you guys know how I feel about Kirk. Kirk knows how I feel about Kirk,” O’Connell said, via ESPN. “I think he was playing as well as anybody in the National Football League and one of the hardest parts about coping with this … [is] the fact that he was experiencing his best season in the National Football League and where we could have gone as a team. Hopefully, we are still going to get to that place. But I know without Kirk Cousins and that high-level quarterback play we were getting from him week in and week out, it’s going a challenge, but one that we’ve got to accept and try to thrive.” “We talked about different things and had great dialogue internally,” O’Connell added. “Just wanted to make sure that we gave ourselves the opportunity to really go in a lot of directions with the position, including [the fact that] Kirk Cousins is going to be healthy again. I know he’s going to be a free agent after this season, but Kirk knows how I feel about him and that will be something that hopefully works itself out. This immediate solution that we found provides us with a really quality player at a time when we were able to go out and get that player without potentially leaving the world of the future and the now. We were able to accomplish the goal of both, and I think help our football team.”

O’Connell is hopeful to re-sign Cousins to an extension given he’s in the final year of his deal: “Kirk Cousins is going to be healthy again. I know he’s going to be a free agent after this season, but Kirk knows how I feel about him, and that will be something that will hopefully works itself out,” per Kevin Seifert.

Minnesota hosted DL Michael Dogbe and Michael Dwumfour for workouts, per Aaron Wilson.