NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Jordan Love, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Lions were one of the teams interested in Jets WR Mecole Hardman as a free agent this offseason and could be interested now that he’s available via trade.

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur won’t place all the blame for the team’s performance on QB Jordan Love and says he was aware there would be growing pains this season. After a hot start to the season, Love has thrown five interceptions in the past two games.

“We all knew there were going to be some growing pains along the way, but I haven’t lost faith or belief in the group that we have,” LaFleur said, via the team website. “I just think we can do things better. I think we can coach better, and I think we can execute better. There are a lot of things we can do a hell of a lot better, and I think it all starts with the detail. There’s a lot of good that can come out of adversity if you stay tough-minded and persistent and you don’t let it bring you down. And that’s what I told our guys. I was like, nobody’s feeling sorry for us and if we feel sorry for ourselves, we will regress. But as long as we take that approach like, hey, we’re going to roll up our sleeves and get back to work, then you’ve got a chance to show some progress. That’s what I want to see. I want to see that fight from our team, and I believe that we will.”

Vikings

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins said he’s not concerning himself with any potential trade talks.

“You know, I am just very focused on the Bears and going 1-0 this week,” Cousins said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “And anything else is not worth my time or energy or attention.”

Cousins insisted that he’s completely unaware of any potential trade chatter.

“Ignorance is bliss,” Cousins said. “And I’m just really ignorant. I don’t really have access to a whole lot, and I try to do that by design. So it’s pretty intentional. Aside from high school friends who may text me who they’re reading … I really don’t know what’s going on. I’ve been insulated at times to the point of being naive and a little stupid, but I’d rather err on that side than consuming everything. It takes your focus off what is important and what will help you play well.“